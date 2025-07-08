24 nations ready for W19 EHF EURO 2025

24 nations ready for W19 EHF EURO 2025

08 July 2025, 11:00

The rising stars of women’s handball will come together in Podgorica, Montenegro between 9 and 20 July to compete for the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2025 title. This year’s edition marks a historic milestone in the development of the championship, as for the first time 24 teams will start the journey towards the European trophy.

The action can be followed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply).

The chase for European glory will be fiercer than ever, as 24 participants — compared to 16 in the previous editions — will compete at the highest level to have a chance at the W19 EHF EURO 2025 title.

The action starts with four intense days of matches in the preliminary round, with teams aiming to gather as many points as possible for a place in the top two in each group, which guarantees a ticket to the main round.

Hungary have dominated the competition in the past years, with three consecutive titles — in 2019, 2021 and 2023 — establishing them as clear favourites for the 2025 tournament as well. At first glance, the defending title holders have a fairly easy mission at the start of the EURO, sharing group A with Czechia, North Macedonia and Poland. However, the current generation of Hungarian players failed to reach the podium at the W17 EHF EURO 2023, settling for fifth place and giving them fuel to strive for a medal now.

All eyes in Podgorica will be on Denmark, who can be regarded as one of the favourites for the 2025 title, after being the only team who climbed the podium at the W17 and W19 EHF EURO events two years ago — both times winning silver. They start in group B alongside Montenegro, Iceland and Lithuania, and a ticket to the main round might guarantee a fiery clash with Hungary.

Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Finland make up group C. None of the four managed to make a strong impression two years ago. While Finland did not have a spot at the W17 European Championship in 2023, the other three opponents know each other very well, as they shared the same preliminary round group as well back then. With Croatia at the top of the group’s standings, Serbia was the other nation to secure a spot in the next round, but failed to make it further in the competition and finished sixth.

20230716 DEN HUN 6

Romania’s under 19 team enjoyed a wonderful journey at the previous edition while hosting the event in Pitesti and Mioveni, grabbing bronze in front of their own fans. However, the current generation of players struggled that same year, placing just outside the top 10, in 11th place, while Germany — their W19 EHF EURO 2025 opponents in group D — took the bronze medal. 

France’s under 19 generation arrive in Montenegro with one mission: To stay at the top and go home with the trophy, just like they did two years ago at the W17 tournament. In a mixed group E with Norway, Portugal and Slovenia, it looks like the French have a main round ticket with their name on it, but the next stage might bring some tough clashes.

Croatia finished last at the W19 EHF EURO 2023 and hope to make a better impression this time — not an impossible task, as the current generation narrowly missed out on a medal at the previous EURO, finishing in fourth place after losing to Germany in the semi-finals. Their preliminary round opponents the Netherlands also hope to achieve better results this time, while Austria and Türkiye, who did not participate two years ago, are entering the competition with nothing to lose.

The preliminary round ends on 12 July, when 12 teams will progress to the main round. Only eight nations will reach the quarter-finals on Thursday 17 July, with the semi-finals scheduled for the following day, on Friday. The new champions will lift the trophy on Sunday 20 July. All games are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).

Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2025 preliminary round groups

Group A: Hungary, Czechia, North Macedonia, Poland
Group B: Denmark, Montenegro, Iceland, Lithuania
Group C: Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland
Group D: Germany, Romania, Spain, Faroe Islands
Group E: France, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia
Group F: Croatia, Netherlands, Austria, Türkiye

In parallel with the European Championship for the under 19 teams, Georgia will host the Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2025 between 12 and 20 July, with 10 nations lined up for the event.

20230716 AST Vestergaard

Photos © Marius Ionescu

EHF Flags
