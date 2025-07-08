24 nations ready for W19 EHF EURO 2025

The chase for European glory will be fiercer than ever, as 24 participants — compared to 16 in the previous editions — will compete at the highest level to have a chance at the W19 EHF EURO 2025 title.

The action starts with four intense days of matches in the preliminary round, with teams aiming to gather as many points as possible for a place in the top two in each group, which guarantees a ticket to the main round.

Hungary have dominated the competition in the past years, with three consecutive titles — in 2019, 2021 and 2023 — establishing them as clear favourites for the 2025 tournament as well. At first glance, the defending title holders have a fairly easy mission at the start of the EURO, sharing group A with Czechia, North Macedonia and Poland. However, the current generation of Hungarian players failed to reach the podium at the W17 EHF EURO 2023, settling for fifth place and giving them fuel to strive for a medal now.

All eyes in Podgorica will be on Denmark, who can be regarded as one of the favourites for the 2025 title, after being the only team who climbed the podium at the W17 and W19 EHF EURO events two years ago — both times winning silver. They start in group B alongside Montenegro, Iceland and Lithuania, and a ticket to the main round might guarantee a fiery clash with Hungary.

Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Finland make up group C. None of the four managed to make a strong impression two years ago. While Finland did not have a spot at the W17 European Championship in 2023, the other three opponents know each other very well, as they shared the same preliminary round group as well back then. With Croatia at the top of the group’s standings, Serbia was the other nation to secure a spot in the next round, but failed to make it further in the competition and finished sixth.