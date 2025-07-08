24 nations ready for W19 EHF EURO 2025

Romania’s under 19 team enjoyed a wonderful journey at the previous edition while hosting the event in Pitesti and Mioveni, grabbing bronze in front of their own fans. However, the current generation of players struggled that same year, placing just outside the top 10, in 11th place, while Germany — their W19 EHF EURO 2025 opponents in group D — took the bronze medal.
France’s under 19 generation arrive in Montenegro with one mission: To stay at the top and go home with the trophy, just like they did two years ago at the W17 tournament. In a mixed group E with Norway, Portugal and Slovenia, it looks like the French have a main round ticket with their name on it, but the next stage might bring some tough clashes.
Croatia finished last at the W19 EHF EURO 2023 and hope to make a better impression this time — not an impossible task, as the current generation narrowly missed out on a medal at the previous EURO, finishing in fourth place after losing to Germany in the semi-finals. Their preliminary round opponents the Netherlands also hope to achieve better results this time, while Austria and Türkiye, who did not participate two years ago, are entering the competition with nothing to lose.
The preliminary round ends on 12 July, when 12 teams will progress to the main round. Only eight nations will reach the quarter-finals on Thursday 17 July, with the semi-finals scheduled for the following day, on Friday. The new champions will lift the trophy on Sunday 20 July. All games are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).
Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2025 preliminary round groups
Group A: Hungary, Czechia, North Macedonia, Poland
Group B: Denmark, Montenegro, Iceland, Lithuania
Group C: Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland
Group D: Germany, Romania, Spain, Faroe Islands
Group E: France, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia
Group F: Croatia, Netherlands, Austria, Türkiye
In parallel with the European Championship for the under 19 teams, Georgia will host the Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2025 between 12 and 20 July, with 10 nations lined up for the event.