All categories of tickets now on sale for EHF FINAL4 Women 2022

Handball fans now have the chance to purchase tickets in all categories for the EHF FINAL4 Women when it throws off in Budapest in June.

The climax to the EHF Champions League Women takes places in the MVM Dome in the Hungarian capital on the weekend 4/5 June 2022 – and tickets can now be purchased in all categories for all four matches at ehffinal4tickets.eurohandball.com. In the upcoming weeks, VIP tickets will also be available to purchase and further details regarding hospitality packages will be announced.

Ticket categories:

Category 1 (yellow sectors): HUF 59,990 | € 170

Category 2 (purple sectors): HUF 44,990 | € 125

Category 3 (orange sectors): HUF 32,990 | € 95

Category 4 (green sectors): HUF 19,990 | € 55

Category 5 (blue sectors): HUF 9,990 | € 35

The battle for Budapest is intensifying

The clashes of the current season of the EHF Champions League Women have already brought a lot of excitement.

The play-offs saw Brest Bretagne from France beat Odense from Denmark by two goals. Metz, also from France, confidently advanced by defeating Dortmund from Germany and are directly qualified for the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest.

Slovenian side Krim Mercator Ljubljana proved better than Hungarian FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria after two games, while the Romanian side CSM Bucuresti advanced past CSKA.

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand from Norway, five-time winners Hungarian Győri Audi ETO KC and Esbjerg from Denmark – who confidently won Group A – will re-enter the series in the quarter-finals to reach the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 event in Budapest.

Chance to win an arena tour

Fans who purchase their ticket between 12 and 30 April will enter a raffle and have the chance to be one of 30 lucky ticket holders to win an arena tour at the MVM Dome. The tour will take place on 4 June before the semi-finals of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022.