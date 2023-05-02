All eyes set on Bucharest for MOTW

CSM will have a mountain to climb to deliver their first EHF FINAL4 berth since the 2017/18 season, when the second leg of the quarter-finals throw off, but the hosts can expect huge home support from a sold-out crowd. The hosts will take great confidence from the fact that they are undefeated at home this season.

Team Esbjerg have been a tough nut to crack all season for each and every side they have faced. They have lost four times this season but never more than two goals. A repeat of their strong first leg performance would see them sail to another EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.