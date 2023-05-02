All eyes set on Bucharest for MOTW
With only four goals separating CSM Bucuresti and Team Esbjerg, we are set up for a fiery return leg in Bucharest, Romania. It is the Danish side who hold the advantage after their home quarter-final first leg win (32:28). Hence, EHF Marketing announced the return leg was going to be the focus for the final Match of the Week in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season.
CSM will have a mountain to climb to deliver their first EHF FINAL4 berth since the 2017/18 season, when the second leg of the quarter-finals throw off, but the hosts can expect huge home support from a sold-out crowd. The hosts will take great confidence from the fact that they are undefeated at home this season.
Team Esbjerg have been a tough nut to crack all season for each and every side they have faced. They have lost four times this season but never more than two goals. A repeat of their strong first leg performance would see them sail to another EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.
CSM will be looking to end their four-year drought and book a ticket for Budapest but their attacking woes from the first leg is something which head coach Adrian Vasile will have looked at ahead of the return leg. While Jesper Jensen will be looking at a plan to limit the likes of Romanian superstar Cristina Neagu.
Match of the Week
Quarter-final, second leg
CSM Bucuresti vs Team Esbjerg, Sunday, 07.05.2023, 16:00 (CEST), live on EHFTV
MOTW is streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.