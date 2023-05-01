EHF EURO 2024: Draw seedings and procedure released

The 24 teams qualified have been seeded in four pots of six teams based on the results of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the ranking of the EHF EURO 2022.

Pot 1: Sweden, Spain, Denmark, France, Norway, Iceland

Pot 2: Germany, Netherlands, Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Austria

Pot 3: Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Czech Republic, Serbia, North Macedonia

Pot 4: Switzerland, Romania, Montenegro, Greece, Georgia, Faroe Islands

At the draw, these 24 teams will be drawn to six groups of four for the preliminary round. Germany have already been seeded in group A which will start the tournament in Düsseldorf (opening match) and Berlin.

Croatia are seeded in group B in Mannheim; Iceland start their campaign in group C in Munich. Norway have been placed already in group D in Berlin; EHF EURO 2022 champions Sweden head group E in Mannheim and world champions Denmark group F in Munich. The first two teams of each group qualify for the main round.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is played from 10 to 28 January 2024. It is the first time that Germany hosts the men’s edition of the EHF’s flagship national team event and the first time that a 24-team European Championship is played in a single country.

Already the opening day is prone to set a world record, with the first matches being played at the 50,000-capacity Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, which is ready to witness the largest-ever crowd at a handball match.

Hamburg and Cologne will be the main round venues, with Cologne’s LANXESS arena hosting the final weekend of the competition.

The final tournament draw will be streamed live on EHFTV and the EHF’s Youtube channel. Additional coverage via national broadcasters will be announced in due time.

The full draw procedure is also available for download.