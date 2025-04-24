Deciding weekend to deliver EHF FINAL4 participants

The battle for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 has reached its final chapter. Only 60 minutes separate four teams in the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 from a chance to fight for the trophy in the MVM Dome in Budapest.

Metz Handball took control with a convincing three-goal win away from home, while Györi Audi ETO KC and CSM Bucuresti celebrated narrow victories. But the biggest question remains over the clash between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Odense Håndbold, where everything is still wide open after the first leg draw.