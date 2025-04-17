Powerhouses aim for EHF FINAL4 spots in crunch quarter-finals

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
17 April 2025, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 season is slowly approaching its peak — the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in MVM Dome in Budapest. This weekend will feature an all-French clash between Brest Bretagne Handball and Metz Handball, as well as a rematch of the 2023/24 season final between HB Ludwigsburg and Györi Audi ETO KC.

The highlight of the first leg quarter-finals action is the Match of the Week on Sunday between CSM Bucuresti and Team Esbjerg, as the two sides meet for the third time in four seasons. The schedule is completed by a crunch clash between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Odense Håndbold.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday, 19 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this is a rematch of last season's final — Györ lifted the trophy for the sixth time after beating the German side (30:24), then known as SG BBM Bietigheim
  • the two sides already met twice this season in the group phase, with Györ winning both encounters (32:19 and 31:26)
  • Ludwigsburg are heading into their only second-ever quarter-final appearance — the first was in the 2023/24 season when they eliminated Odense Håndbold and went to their maiden EHF FINAL4, finishing as runners-up
  • Dutch right back Dione Housheer leads Györ's scoring list with 70 goals; on the other side, Ludwigsburg boast the best goalkeeper of the competition, Johanna Bundsen, who has 203 saves at 33.95 per cent save efficiency
  • both teams have similar attacking output, around 28 goals per game, but Györ have the upper hand in defence, conceding just 23.78 goals per game on average compared to Ludwigsburg's 28.63
  • Györ lost only one match this season, at home, against Odense Håndbold; meanwhile, Ludwigsburg have won only seven of their 16 matches so far, four at home

Györ is the absolute top team in European handball. They have world-class players in every position. A lot of things have to go right for us, and little has to work for Györ, to pull off an upset on Saturday. We're looking forward to these kinds of matches and want to give it our all in front of our fans.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, HB Ludwigsburg
It will be a tough game starting away. They will look back at the last match and learn from it and maybe develop some things, so I don't think it will be as easy as the last game was. The defence will make a big difference: They play with good shooters, have a lot of physics, and can shoot from long distance. They also play with a lot of speed and want to run, so we should do the same and try to stop them.
Emilie Hovden
Right wing, Györi Audi ETO KC

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Saturday, 19 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the all-French clash brings back memories of the 2020/21 quarter-finals, when Brest came out on top with a 60:50 aggregate win against Metz
  • in their last 10 encounters across all competitions, Metz have won eight times, including a 23:22 victory in the French league this season and a 35:31 win in the French Cup final
  • Metz are the only unbeaten team left in this season of the EHF Champions League Women
  • Metz’ top scorer is line player Sarah Bouktit with 87 goals; left wing Chloé Valentini, the second-best scorer with 58, announced her pregnancy in mid-March — Nadine Szöllősi-Schatzl joined from Moyra-Budaörs as her replacement
  • Brest rely on Clarisse Mairot (79 goals) and Anna Vyakhireva (72 goals) to lead their attack
  • both teams have standout goalkeepers: Katharina Filter made 126 saves at 34.15 per cent efficiency in 16 games for Brest, while Cléopatre Darleux has 83 saves at 34.87 efficiency in her nine appearances for Metz
  • this match will be broadcasted in cinema for the Metz fans who will not travel to Brest for the first leg clash

We want to show a different side to the one we put on against Metz 10 days ago in the French Cup, especially at home in front of our home fans. We're back at the Brest Arena for this first leg and we'll be able to count on the support of our fans. We are going to try to learn from our two previous matches against Metz, in the league and in the cup, and come out on top.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday, 20 April, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this is the third time in the last four seasons the two sides meet in the quarter-finals, with Esbjerg progressing each time, 53:52 on aggregate in the 2021/22 season and 65:59 in the 2022/23 season
  • the top two scorers of the season so far face off in this tie, with Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad leading the way (122 goals), followed by CSM’s Elizabeth Omoregie (103 goals)
  • CSM enter the match on their largest-ever winning run, seven matches in a row, as their last loss came on 12 January against Metz Handball (27:24)
  • Romanian left back Cristina Neagu needs only 10 goals to get her tally to 100 this season, which would see her extend her triple-digit scoring streak to five seasons
  • while Esbjerg made it to the EHF FINAL4 for the last three seasons in a row, CSM Bucuresti stopped in the quarter-finals in the past six seasons, failing to reach Budapest since 2018

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Sunday, 20 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this is FTC’s best season so far in the EHF Champions League Women in 23 appearances, with the Hungarian side never securing 12 wins in a single season before
  • while FTC reached the EHF FINAL4 and played the final in the 2022/23 season, Odense are looking for their maiden appearance in the business end of the European premium competition
  • the Danish side have the best attack in the competition so far with 492 goals, an average of 30.8 per match, while FTC conceded the second-lowest number of goals, 351
  • FTC won six away matches from the seven played this season, while Odense conceded losses only against the top two sides in their group, Györ and Esbjerg
  • the two have met only twice in the European premium competition, in the 2022/23 season, when FTC took two wins, 28:25 in Odense and 27:23 on their home court

It is going to be a tough, but exciting game. We are going to give everything we have, and we hope we can hit them where they look vulnerable. But the most important thing is to keep the focus on ourselves.
Elma Halilcevic
Left wing, Odense Håndbold

Photos © Lau Nielsen (main), Uros Hocevar/kolektiff (in-text)

