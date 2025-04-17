Powerhouses aim for EHF FINAL4 spots in crunch quarter-finals

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 season is slowly approaching its peak — the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in MVM Dome in Budapest. This weekend will feature an all-French clash between Brest Bretagne Handball and Metz Handball, as well as a rematch of the 2023/24 season final between HB Ludwigsburg and Györi Audi ETO KC.

The highlight of the first leg quarter-finals action is the Match of the Week on Sunday between CSM Bucuresti and Team Esbjerg, as the two sides meet for the third time in four seasons. The schedule is completed by a crunch clash between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Odense Håndbold.