All new 3D-printed trophy waits for ebt Finals winners

The beauty is a 3D-printed showpiece, prepared with an internal structural mesh with salt-based compounds added to avoid expansion contractures. Metallic paints and lacquers are used for a shiny finish, while natural beach sand with gloss particles provide the details that make the difference.

It is one of the two new trophies the EHF is introducing for its leading beach handball club competitions: the ebt Finals in June and the Champions Cup in October.

The new trophy for the Champions Cup will be presented at a later stage.

Both trophies represent the values of beach handball: active and respectful, spectacular and acrobatic, honest and fair, fast and clever. The designs are identical for women’s and men’s competitions.

The initiative to introduce new trophies stems from the idea that all tournaments have their own recognisability. The EHF wants to provide the ebt Finals and the Champions Cup with a trophy that gives a distinctive character and represents the essence of both tournaments.

With a different trophy design for each EHF beach handball competition, the actual event gains more recognisability. Both tournaments had a similar trophy to the one awarded at European Championships for national teams – a golden plate. This plate is now exclusively reserved for the EHF Beach Handball EURO.