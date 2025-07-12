LIVE BLOG: Croatia take first set versus Germany

LIVE BLOG: Croatia take first set versus Germany

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
12 July 2025, 16:15

After three full days of thrills on the sand in Alanya, Türkiye, it is crunch time at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, with the semi-finals now underway. 

The penultimate stage in the women's competition has just wrapped up, with Spain following Norway to the final. The men's matches in the same stage have just thrown off, with Germany and Croatia on court. 

The finals, deciding the titles and the medals, will take place on Sunday. 


Saturday 12 July

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

19:26 Second set: Germany vs Croatia 12:8

Five-minute mark and Germany have opened a four-point gap over their opponents — their first such lead in the match. 

19:24 Second set: Germany vs Croatia 6:6

Four minutes in and the nail-biting contest continues with Croatia yet to hold the lead in this set — a promising sign for Germany, but a minor promising sign given how closely the sides are matched. 

19:20 Second set: Germany vs Croatia 4:2

Back to action in the first of the men's semi-finals, where Germany need a win to send the match into a shootout. 

The side are off to a promising start, having scored two unanswered goals to open the set. 

19:13 Result — first set: Germany vs Croatia 18:26

A decisive win for Croatia in the first set, led by 10 points from Nikola Finek and eight from Filip Goricanec.

19:10 First set: Germany vs Croatia 16:21

With just over two minutes to play in the first set, Oliver Middell makes a crucial save for Germany that keeps Croatia from increasing the steadily growing gap further. 

19:08 First set: Germany vs Croatia 16:19

Two consecutive goals from Nikola Finek and one from Filip Goricanec are responsible for Croatia turning a 14:13 game for Germany into the first lead of more than one point. 

19:05 First set: Germany vs Croatia 12:11

Germany have the narrowest of edges nearing the five-minute mark in what is a very close contest. Neither team has been able to open a gap of more than one point so far. 

19:01 First set: Germany vs Croatia 2:3

Croatia are first into the goal as the men's semi-finals get underway. 

Two years ago, on the path to their second final in the competition, Germany overthrew Denmark in this stage. Croatia placed seventh in the 2023 edition, equalling their second-lowest ranking in the competition's history, recorded back in 2004. 

18:47

Over to the men's semi-finals now, where Germany and Croatia are throwing off at 19:00 CEST. 

While Germany were the silver medallists in 2023 and have taken two other medals before that, Croatia have a collection of three medals plus four titles in the competition. Their last medal at the EURO was in 2021, when they were runners-up. 

Croatia's EURO titles were taken in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. More recently, they have claimed two world titles in a row, in 2024 and 2022, along with two prior to that, in 2016 and 2008. 

And just as with the women's semi-finals, we see two teams that have already met in Alanya taking the court: In the main round, Croatia served Germany their only defeat so far in the 2025 competition — but Croatia needed a dramatic, close shootout to do it. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) 1JC9463 JC
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) 1JC9563 JC
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) UH15347 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) 1JC0009 JC
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) UH15727 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) 1JC9645 JC
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) UH15751 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) UH15687 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) UH16066 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) UH16183 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) UH16232 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Norway (Semi Final) 695A8376 JE
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) 1JC0969 JC
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) UH16677 UH
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) UH16453 UH
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) UH16438 UH
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) UH17265 UH
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) UH16614 UH

18:32 Result — second set: Netherlands vs Spain 20:22

Spain take a confident win in the second set, having never allowed their opponents the advantage. 

18:27 Second set: Netherlands vs Spain 12:18

Just over two minutes on the clock and Spain maintain a clear advantage — but Spain know not to get ahead of themselves, based on their own huge comeback in the quarter-final stage. Against France, Spain came back from 16:8 down with three minutes left to take a 20:18 win in the first set. 

18:24 Second set: Netherlands vs Spain 10:16

A flurry of goals and Spain are the side to emerge with a four-point gap, first hitting 12:8 and now 14:10. 

If Spain can take the victory here, it will be their first time ever reaching the EURO final, despite five semi-final participations in the last six editions, including the 2025 tournament. 

18:21 Second set: Netherlands vs Spain 4:4

Three minutes in and we have a very different set unfolding, with a much slower pace of scoring so far — thanks in part to saves like a great one just made by Spain's Patricia Encinas. 

18:18 Second set: Netherlands vs Spain 0:0

Spain with the tip off as the second set begins.

18:13 Result — first set: Netherlands vs Spain 18:21

Spain complete a great turnaround and clinch the first set by three points. 

18:11 First set: Netherlands vs Spain 18:20

Asun Batista converts the penalty to give Spain the lead with less than a minute remaining in the set.

18:10 First set: Netherlands vs Spain 18:18

One minute to play in the first set and it's anyone's game at this point, as Spain are awarded a penalty for inside defending by the Netherlands. 

18:08 First set: Netherlands vs Spain 12:12

After an absolute scoring frenzy to start the match, the pace slows a touch and Spain level the game again. 

Although the Netherlands won the main round clash between the teams 2:0, both sets were reasonably close, with victories of 20:16 and 27:22. It seems we may be set for a similar situation in this semi-final, as a tight contest unfolds. 

18:04 First set: Netherlands vs Spain 12:10

Spain pull level for the first time in the match but it's temporary, as the Netherlands maintain the edge and add to their own tally. It's none other than Asun Batista who equalises at 10:10 before Meike Kruijer nets her third to reopen the gap.  

18:03 First set: Netherlands vs Spain 6:4

A blistering start to the second semi-final as 10 points are scored in just over two minutes of play. The Netherlands start stronger with two goals in a row and are so far capitalising on that with a narrow edge. 

17:50

There's hardly time to recover from the excitement of the first semi-final before the second begins — the Netherlands and Spain are up next to decide who will meet Norway in the final on Sunday. Starting whistle is at 18:00 CEST. 

Just like the previous semi-finalists, these teams have already met at both this edition of the EURO and the previous one. the Netherlands won the main round match in Alanya 2:0, while Spain defeated the Dutch in the 2023 main round 2:1. 

This match features the beach handball MVPs of the two EHF Excellence Awards so far, with Spain's legendary Asun Batista nabbing the 2023 award and the Dutch Meike Kruijer named for the 2024 edition. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CC24 Wasserschloss BQ Vs. IF Tyristubben SP7 4479 SPS
We had a good feeling today, so we were hoping to get like two points today. It was so nice to have this team spirit and happiness and everything.
Susanne Pettersen
Norway
TUR25 Germany Vs. Portugal ER19742 JE
I think our match plan was right and we had the chances, but we didn't get the ball into the goal, so that's everything. This match is always very close and the teams are very close, so it happens.
Isabel Kattner
Germany

17:38 Result — second set: Germany vs Norway 18:20

A goal from Marte Figenschau gives Norway the edge with seconds to go, and Victoria Berg makes the match-deciding save for the Scandinavian side to clinch the victory. 

With that, Norway return to the final for the first time since their 2017 title win. 

17:36 Second set: Germany vs Norway 18:18

40 seconds to go and Belen Gettwart scores to bring Germany level. 

17:33 Second set: Germany vs Norway 12:16

Timeout Germany with two and half minutes remaining and Norway having taken the momentum. A couple of minutes of a goal-for-goal game and then three consecutive strikes from Norway brought them here. 

17:30 Second set: Germany vs Norway 8:8

Two in a row for Norway see them pull back to level right as the second set reaches the midway point. 

17:27 Second set: Germany vs Norway 8:4

As we hit three minutes on the clock in the second set of the opening semi-final, Germany are off to the start they need. Germany scored twice in a row to take command immediately and leave Norway chasing, and the Scandinavian side have been trailing since.  

17:24 Second set: Germany vs Norway 0:0

Starting whistle on the second set, with Germany winning the tip off.

17:18 Result — first set: Germany vs Norway 14:17

Norway manage to add one more point to the count right before the buzzer sounds and secure the first set. 

17:17 First set: Germany vs Norway 14:16

A huge save from Thea Granlund prevents Germany from scoring in a key moment, and Norway regain possession with seconds remaining. The Scandinavian side take a timeout and naturally need to avoid any kind of turnover, but the should have the first set wrapped up here. 

17:15 First set: Germany vs Norway 14:16

The timeout serves Germany well as they come roaring back. With 90 seconds to the end of the first set, Belen Gettwart scores a penalty to bring them within two. 

17:12 First set: Germany vs Norway 8:14

Timeout Germany after four unanswered goals from Norway, which gives the Scandinavian side a clear lead with three minutes on the clock in the first set. 

The situation could end up being a complete reversal of the main round clash, where Germany won the first set with a commanding result of 20:8. 

17:10 First set: Germany vs Norway 8:8

All square now as Norway close the gap created by Germany. The defending title holders scored two in a row to open a 6:2 lead, but with two consecutive goals in a row Norway came back and we now have a level contest on our hands. 

The goal for 8:8 was the first for Noway not to come from Susanne Pettersen, as she netted the first three in a row for the Scandinavian side.

17:08 First set: Germany vs Norway 6:4

Almost three and a half minutes played and Germany have grabbed a narrow lead. 

Meanwhile, voting for the All-star Teams has just opened. Check out the nominees and see how to cast your vote below!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Croatia Vs. Sweden C4 3859 JC
Beach Handball

EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team 2025 voting opens…

NEWS: Fans can now cast their vote for the favourite players of the 2025 European Championship in beach handball.

today, 2 hours ago

17:05 First set: Germany vs Norway 2:2

Norway win the tip off but Germany are first on the board courtesy of Isabel Kattner. Norway are quick to respond with Susanne Pettersen netting their first. 

16:51

We are just minutes from throw-off in the semi-finals! Germany and Norway are soon to get us started with the first of the women's games in the penultimate stage. Tune in now on EHFTV to watch live.

The teams have already met in Alanya, with Germany winning the main round clash 2:0. They also faced each other in the 2023 main round, with Germany also the victors there, 2:0. 

Outside the EURO, Germany beat Norway in the final of the 2022 World Games. 

16:42

Another interesting personal story related to the first semi-final is that of Norway's Elisabeth Hammerstad, who is playing her seventh Beach Handball EURO. Hammersted has taken ever colour medal available at the EURO, starting with bronze in 2013, followed by silver in 2015 and then gold in 2017. 

Looking back on her best EURO memories, Hammerstad said: "It has to be when we took gold in Zagreb, of course. I think that was so unexpected. We really wanted it, but there were such a great teams. And I really remember we were just cruising through and just being unstoppable. I really remember that feeling. It has to be the greatest feeling." 

Read the feature on Hammerstad below!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Norway Vs. Poland ER10479 JE
Beach Handball

Hammerstad eyes medal at her seventh Beach Handball EURO

FEATURE: Norway’s standout player, Elisabeth Hammerstad, could win her fourth European medal in Alanya this week

yesterday

16:35

The opening semi-final at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 features back-to-back champions Germany, who are also the back-to-back world champions. 

Germany have been the indisputable side to beat in the women's game in recent years, and coach Alexander Novakovic has been behind it all, having led the team since 2018. 

Below, check out our "humans of beach handball" feature on Novakovic, published last summer. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

202405 Hobh Alexander Novakovic 1 JC
Beach Handball

Humans of Beach Handball: Alexander Novakovic

HUMANS OF BEACH HANDBALL: Alexander Novakovic has helped drive the resurgence of German beach handball – this is his story

1 year ago

16:20

Three full days of action in Alanya and a Saturday already packed with exciting matches behind us — now it is time for the big games at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025! 

The women's games are first up, with Germany meeting Norway to get the round started at 17:00 CEST. Next up, the Netherlands will take on Spain at 18:00 CEST. 

Once the women's finalists are decided, the men's matches will take the spotlight, with Germany and Croatia throwing off at 19:00 CEST. Hungary will then play Spain to close the day at 20:00 CEST. 

While we wait for throw-off, recap all the action from Friday and see where to follow the games below!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Denmark Vs. Spain (Quarter Final) 695A6568 JE (1)
Beach Handball

Dramatic quarter-finals decided medal contestants

REVIEW: Nail-biting shootouts marked the fourth day of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, with semi-final line-up now being confirmed

yesterday
A88I1430
Beach Handball

How to follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

NEWS: Follow your favourite beach handball stars and stay up-to-date with the European championships in Alanya, Türkiye

5 days ago
TUR25 Denmark Vs. Spain (Quarter Final) 695A6568 JE (1)
Previous Article Dramatic quarter-finals decided medal contestants
TUR25 Croatia Vs. Sweden C4 3859 JC
Next Article EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team 2025 voting opens

Latest news

More News