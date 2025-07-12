Five-minute mark and Germany have opened a four-point gap over their opponents — their first such lead in the match.

Four minutes in and the nail-biting contest continues with Croatia yet to hold the lead in this set — a promising sign for Germany, but a minor promising sign given how closely the sides are matched.

Back to action in the first of the men's semi-finals, where Germany need a win to send the match into a shootout.

The side are off to a promising start, having scored two unanswered goals to open the set.

19:13 Result — first set: Germany vs Croatia 18:26

A decisive win for Croatia in the first set, led by 10 points from Nikola Finek and eight from Filip Goricanec.

With just over two minutes to play in the first set, Oliver Middell makes a crucial save for Germany that keeps Croatia from increasing the steadily growing gap further.

Two consecutive goals from Nikola Finek and one from Filip Goricanec are responsible for Croatia turning a 14:13 game for Germany into the first lead of more than one point.

Germany have the narrowest of edges nearing the five-minute mark in what is a very close contest. Neither team has been able to open a gap of more than one point so far.

Croatia are first into the goal as the men's semi-finals get underway.

Two years ago, on the path to their second final in the competition, Germany overthrew Denmark in this stage. Croatia placed seventh in the 2023 edition, equalling their second-lowest ranking in the competition's history, recorded back in 2004.

Over to the men's semi-finals now, where Germany and Croatia are throwing off at 19:00 CEST.

While Germany were the silver medallists in 2023 and have taken two other medals before that, Croatia have a collection of three medals plus four titles in the competition. Their last medal at the EURO was in 2021, when they were runners-up.

Croatia's EURO titles were taken in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. More recently, they have claimed two world titles in a row, in 2024 and 2022, along with two prior to that, in 2016 and 2008.

And just as with the women's semi-finals, we see two teams that have already met in Alanya taking the court: In the main round, Croatia served Germany their only defeat so far in the 2025 competition — but Croatia needed a dramatic, close shootout to do it.