Claar and Aalborg are ready for the challenge

Aalborg Håndbold’s seven-match winning run in the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22, an all-time record for the Danish club, ended with a bang last week.

Aalborg gradually lost grip on Telekom Veszprém HC when the teams contested the first leg of the quarter-final in Hungary on Thursday.

While the match was still in balance early in the second half (17:17), Aalborg ultimately went down by seven goals: 36:29 – a huge margin, especially regarding the quality of the opposition.

“We had problems in the attack in the second half and we did some easy mistakes. We cannot do that against a team like Veszprém,” said Aalborg’s Swedish left back Felix Claar, the competition’s top scorer who added four goals last week to raise his tally to 85.

While Aalborg have won a match by at least eight goals twice this season – against HC PPD Zagreb and Montpellier HB – Claar is obviously aware of the tough task ahead.

“It will be hard to win by eight goals, but this time we play in Aalborg and that is a big difference for us. We need some help from our fans,” said Claar, referring to the sold-out Sparekassen Danmark Arena for Wednesday match (live on EHFTV at 18:45 CEST).

“The atmosphere in Veszprém was amazing and I know it is going to be almost the same in Aalborg,” the left back added. “I appreciate all the support I get from the fans, and I am really happy for that.”