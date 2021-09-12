Amazing finish seals Esbjerg win

Team Esbjerg and CSM Bucuresti went back and forth throughout their DELO EHF Champions League group A match in the Blue Water Dokken on Sunday, but a fantastic 4:0 run in the last four minutes sealed a 22:21 win for the Danish side.

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 22:21 (13:10)

CSM fade in the final minutes

The loss will have sent shockwaves through CSM’s system, but it was just the poetic justice that handball sometimes likes to serve. In September 2020, Cristina Neagu sealed CSM’s 30:29 win on Esbjerg’s court in the last second of the game.

This time around, Esbjerg avenged the defeat and secured the win against the Romanian side, courtesy of a 4:0 run to end the game. Esbjerg duly took advantage of Cristina Neagu making five technical errors and scoring only twice from six shots.