Alenka Potočnik Anžič: “We discovered a strong alignment of values”

Speaking at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne, Alenka Potočnik Anžič, Marketing Director of Hisense Europe, shared insights into the strategy behind the partnership. A former Slovenian national basketball player and current president of RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, Slovenia’s most successful men’s handball club, she also has a personal connection to the sport – her son plays for the U18 national team.

What are your impressions of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne?

Alenka Potočnik Anžič: Every year I attend the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, I’m genuinely impressed. It feels like a celebration of handball – a highlight of the entire season. The EHF Marketing team and their partners have once again delivered an outstanding event. We’re proud to be part of it. Beyond the sponsorship, the quality of handball on display is exceptional. While I personally would have liked a more international final, the match between two German teams, filled with international stars, was undoubtedly a treat for the local and wider audience.

Was the consistent presence in elite European handball a factor in expanding your sponsorship to include the EHF Champions League Women?

Potočnik Anžič: Absolutely. Our journey with handball began in 2017, and over the years we’ve found a deep alignment between our brand values and the sport. Expanding into the women’s competition was a natural next step. Women’s sports are experiencing tremendous growth – both in terms of audience and market potential. For a regional and European brand like Gorenje, this expansion offers greater visibility and reach. It also aligns with our commitment to social responsibility. Supporting both men’s and women’s sports reflects the values of our consumers – many of whom are women – and helps us connect with a broader, more diverse audience.

How important is the pan-European reach of the EHF Champions League for Gorenje?

Potočnik Anžič: It’s crucial. Men’s handball tends to be more popular in certain parts of Europe, while women’s handball has a strong following in Eastern Europe – regions that are strategically important for Gorenje. Together, these competitions offer a well-balanced platform that enhances the value of our sponsorship.

What initially inspired Gorenje to partner with handball back in 2017?

Potočnik Anžič: Sports sponsorship is a key part of our brand strategy. As a multi-brand company, we use sports partnerships to boost visibility and engagement. With Gorenje, handball was a perfect fit. We chose to go all-in – not just with the EHF Champions League, but also with the European Championships. This focused approach has significantly increased our brand recognition and helped us connect with consumers through a sport that shares our values.

Gorenje is known for creative fan activations. How do you develop these ideas

Potočnik Anžič: We always aim to link our sponsorships to our core business – home appliances. Whether it’s washing machines or cooking solutions, our goal is to show how Gorenje simplifies everyday life, giving people more time to enjoy moments like watching handball. Our activations are designed to engage fans in ways that are fun, relevant, and product-focused.

How would you describe your collaboration with EHF Marketing?

Potočnik Anžič: It’s been a truly collaborative partnership. After eight years of working together, I want to sincerely thank the EHF Marketing team. This isn’t just a transactional relationship – it’s a shared journey. Gorenje’s activations have helped present European handball’s digital rights in innovative ways, and we’re proud of that. Of course, there’s always room for improvement, and we’re committed to evolving. Expanding into the women’s competition opens new opportunities to engage fans and strengthen our connection with consumers.