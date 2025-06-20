The idea of Brattset Dale’s causing no damage on the line falls under quite a different light now — her opponents might say precisely the opposite.

“I like when it's a lot of things happening, and I can screen and I can maybe turn and run to another space,” says Brattset Dale. “In both Norway and Györ, I think they're really good at taking advantage of what we can do, both for scoring ourselves and also for us to help the team. I like when I can trick the defender to go one way, then go the other direction and get the ball, or trick them and go on the other side and screen for someone else to go through. These sorts of things are probably my favourite.”

Without giving too much away, how does a line player go about tricking defenders in a small space, without the ball, while everyone is mainly looking at the flow of offence building in the other positions?

“It's body movements. It can also be just sort of showing that you're preparing for one screen but then you're preparing to run the other way instead — trying to make them move a little so you can move the opposite,” says Brattset Dale. “So, mostly body movements, but it can also be just standing in one position just so they think you will do something, but then you do something else.”