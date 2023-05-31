Martin: “The relationship with the EHF FINAL4 is one of platonic love”

With so many trips to Budapest – six with Györ and one with Rostov-Don – the Spanish coach knows the format and the requirements inside out, therefore a touch of calmness before the proper start of the competition is needed.

Yet memories cannot be erased, regardless of whether they are good or bad. With seven editions of the EHF FINAL4 under his belt, Martin, who will leave Györ at the end of the season to take over Spain women’s national team, can be overwhelmed at times, because it is impossible not to think about the past.

“There are plenty of good memories, of course. Right now, we focus on what we have to do, because you can only influence what is going to happen in the future. Most, if not all, of our players have been here, know what is going on, they have their memories too, so from that perspective, it is easy,” says Martin.

However, Györ’s coach also remembers the losses, which represent missed opportunities and seasons of hard work which did not yield a trophy. That includes 2021/22, when Györ lost 31:33 to Vipers Kristiansand in the final with the Norwegian powerhouse making it two consecutive titles in a total show of dominance.

The other? Surely the one against CSM Bucuresti in the 2015/16 season, when Györ were overwhelming favourites, only to concede a loss on penalties against the rookie Romanian side, in the biggest surprise ever in the EHF FINAL4.

“We lost against Vipers because we played good, but they had a perfect game, without any big mistakes. So that win was totally deserved for them. But the loss against CSM Bucuresti stinged a lot, because losing at penalties is definitely heartbreaking.

“It was very difficult to concede that title and that loss, but you learn from everything, from every experience you have, therefore it was something that helped us in the end, Györ won two trophies after that,” says Martin.