Barça beat Aalborg in another goal-fest

Five matches, five victories and 194 goals scored – Barça seem to be unstoppable at the moment in the EHF Champions League Men.

After their match at Veszprém in round 5 was postponed, the eight-time EHF Champions League Men winners were too strong for Aalborg Håndbold. After losing their home match against THW Kiel, the Danish side were defeated for the second time in a row.

GROUP B

Barça (ESP) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 42:33 (20:18)

after five matches, Barça have 10 points and an incredible goal difference of +54



for the second time in a row, a Barça home match was the new season high-score, with 75 goals in total.

the biggest intermediate gap was 13 goals, when Barça were ahead 41:28.

14 different players scored for Barça, with two left-handed stars on top: Blaz Janc and Dika Mem each scored six times

Barça have now won all seven Champions League matches against Aalborg

Barça’s incredible home numbers

It was not only Barca’s 22nd home victory in a row in the EHF Champions League and their 37th unbeaten home match in a row. Barça have scored more than 40 goals in all of their home wins this season: 42:28 against Celje, 45:27 against Zagreb and now 42:33 against Aalborg. This means that 217 goals have been scored in those matches – an average of 72.3 per match.