EHF Champions League

Quintana saves a point for Porto against Kielce

EHF / Kevin Domas29 October 2020, 22:00

Even though Lomza Vive Kielce led group A before round 6, after winning their last four games in the EHF Champions League, Talant Dujshebaev’s players could not rest on their laurels ahead of a dangerous trip to Portugal to face FC Porto.

Last season, their trip to Porto resulted in a defeat. And if the Portuguese side had started this season slowly in the Champions League, they took points in the last two rounds, including a last-second draw in Skopje last week.

GROUP A
FC Porto (POR) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 32:32 (19:17)

  • Kielce started the game firing on all cylinders, taking up to a four-goal advantage
  • a timeout from Porto coach Magnus Andersson, along with a goalkeeper change, helped the hosts reach the break leading by two
  • Porto were once ahead by three in a tight second half before Kielce levelled
  • Miguel Martins scored nine goals for Porto
  • Kielce remain on top of the group with nine points, while Porto are third with six

Alfredo Quintana’s heroic saves

His partner between Porto’s posts, Nikola Mitrevski, has twice topped the saves of the round compilation lately. On Wednesday night, Alfredo Quintana reminded everyone why he is one of the best goalkeepers on the circuit. Making his entrance after 15 minutes, he pulled off 14 saves, including two in the last 90 seconds of the game. 

 

We had the chance to lose, to win and in the end it was good for both teams. The last five minutes Quintana was amazing.
Talant Dujshebaev
Lomza Vive Kielce head coach
