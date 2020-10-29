Quintana saves a point for Porto against Kielce

Even though Lomza Vive Kielce led group A before round 6, after winning their last four games in the EHF Champions League, Talant Dujshebaev’s players could not rest on their laurels ahead of a dangerous trip to Portugal to face FC Porto.

Last season, their trip to Porto resulted in a defeat. And if the Portuguese side had started this season slowly in the Champions League, they took points in the last two rounds, including a last-second draw in Skopje last week.

GROUP A

FC Porto (POR) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 32:32 (19:17)

Kielce started the game firing on all cylinders, taking up to a four-goal advantage

a timeout from Porto coach Magnus Andersson, along with a goalkeeper change, helped the hosts reach the break leading by two

Porto were once ahead by three in a tight second half before Kielce levelled

Miguel Martins scored nine goals for Porto

Kielce remain on top of the group with nine points, while Porto are third with six

Alfredo Quintana’s heroic saves

His partner between Porto’s posts, Nikola Mitrevski, has twice topped the saves of the round compilation lately. On Wednesday night, Alfredo Quintana reminded everyone why he is one of the best goalkeepers on the circuit. Making his entrance after 15 minutes, he pulled off 14 saves, including two in the last 90 seconds of the game.