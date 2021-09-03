Barça begin title defence in first Match of the Week

Match of the Week for the first three rounds of the EHF Champions League Men have been confirmed, with the headline encounters taking place in Germany, Poland and France.

The highlight clash in round 1 sees reigning champions Barça begin their title defence away to SG Flensburg-Handewitt on Thursday 16 September at 20:45 CEST.

On the following Thursday at 18:45 CEST, Lomza Vive Kielce and Telekom Veszprém HC meet in a star-studded match which traditionally offers up plenty of drama and fun for die-hard and neutral fans alike.

Round 3’s selected clash is a meeting of two recent champions. 2018 winners Montpellier HB are back in the top flight after reaching the European League quarter-finals last season and will take on 2020 winners THW Kiel on Thursday 30 September at 20:45 CEST.

All MOTW games will be live on EHFTV with English language commentary alongside extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week rounds 1 to 3

Round 1: SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Barça — Thursday 16 September at 20:45 CEST

Round 2: Lomza Vive Kielce vs Telekom Veszprém HC — Thursday 23 September at 18:45 CEST

Round 3: Montpellier HB vs THW Kiel — Thursday 30 September at 20:45 CEST