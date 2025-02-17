Veszprém and Sporting clash in high-octane MOTW

The Match of the Week in round 12 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 will see a duel between leaders One Veszprém HC and runners-up Sporting CP in group A, as the Portuguese champions are so far the only team who beat Veszprém this season. Their hunters from Paris and Berlin have away matches in Denmark and Poland ahead, while Dinamo Bucuresti can book their play-off ticket in case they win at Bitola.

Last week’s results distributed the cards again in group B, as four teams still have a chance to proceed directly to the quarter-finals. Barça and Aalborg look in a better position, but they will have to take points in round 12 against Kielce and Magdeburg, respectively. Nantes and Szeged, who play against each other this week, are still in the position to move up, and the winner of the encounter will have a stronger chance to do so. At the bottom of the table, the clash between Zagreb and Kolstad will award two crucial points, as both teams are battling for a play-offs spot.