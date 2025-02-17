Veszprém and Sporting clash in high-octane MOTW

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
17 February 2025, 11:00

The Match of the Week in round 12 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 will see a duel between leaders One Veszprém HC and runners-up Sporting CP in group A, as the Portuguese champions are so far the only team who beat Veszprém this season. Their hunters from Paris and Berlin have away matches in Denmark and Poland ahead, while Dinamo Bucuresti can book their play-off ticket in case they win at Bitola.

Last week’s results distributed the cards again in group B, as four teams still have a chance to proceed directly to the quarter-finals. Barça and Aalborg look in a better position, but they will have to take points in round 12 against Kielce and Magdeburg, respectively. Nantes and Szeged, who play against each other this week, are still in the position to move up, and the winner of the encounter will have a stronger chance to do so. At the bottom of the table, the clash between Zagreb and Kolstad will award two crucial points, as both teams are battling for a play-offs spot.

GROUP A

Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Wednesday 19 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • for more than 45 minutes, Fredericia Håndbold Klub were on an equal level at their Machineseeker EHF Champions League re-start in Berlin, but were finally defeated for the ninth time in 11 matches (36:29)
  • with only three points on their account, the Danish runners-up are three points below the sixth position, currently occupied by Plock
  • Paris sensationally lost their home match against Orlen Wisla Plock last Thursday (31:28) and lost the second rank in this group to Sporting CP, remaining on 14 points
  • PSG won the reverse fixture 38:30, the first-ever duel of both sides
  • the current best scorers of both sides are Reinier Taboada (44 for Fredericia) and Kamil Syprzak (PSG), who is the third-best overall scorer of the competition with 68 goals
  • in the French league, PSG are one point below Nantes after their 27:27 draw at Dunkerque on Sunday, while Fredericia did not have a domestic match last weekend

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Thursday 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • by winning 31:28 at Paris in the previous round, Orlen Wisla Plock caused the biggest surprise at the re-start of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League – and ended their series of defeats against PSG after losing all the previous nine duels
  • with six points on their account, the Polish champions are sixth-ranked, equal with Eurofarm Pelister
  • Füchse Berlin have booked their ticket for the knockout stage last week by beating Fredericia 36:29 – and are currently only one point below runners-up Sporting
  • thanks to the final strike of Jerry Tollbring, who then suffered a severe knee injury, Berlin won the reverse fixture on home ground 25:24 – in total, Berlin have two wins on their account, Plock one
  • Mathias Gidsel, who just extended his contract until 2029, is currently Berlin’s top scorer and second-best overall in the competition with 76 goals, ten more than his teammate Lasse Andersson; Miha Zarabec tops Plock’s scorers’ list with 47 goals
  • Berlin took a 25:25 draw against Lemgo in the German Bundesliga, while Plock top the Polish league after the 34:20 win against Azoty-Pulawy

MOTW: One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Thursday 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • One Veszprém HC have their fate in their hands to finish on top of the group, facing their hunters Sporting, Paris and Berlin in the three remaining group matches
  • having won 10 of the 11 matches so far, the Hungarian side are five points ahead of Sporting and six ahead of PSG and Berlin; a victory against the Portuguese champions would almost guarantee direct qualification for the quarter-finals for Xavi Pascual’s team
  • Sporting passed PSG last week thanks to the hard-earned 30:24 win against Eurofarm Pelister – and are so far the only team who beat Veszprém with a clear 39:30 in the reverse fixture, their first-ever win in the previous three duels with the four-time EHF Champions League finalists
  • the sixth to eighth currently best scorers of the competition duel in this top match: Martim Costa is on 64 strikes for Sporting and his brother Francisco is on 59, while Veszprém’s Nedim Remili, who missed the last match in Bucharest, is on 62 goals
  • in their domestic leagues, Veszprém won 47:24 against Balatonfüred in the Hungarian derby, while Sporting won 41:29 against Madeira in Portugal

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Thursday 20 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides lost their first Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches in 2025 – Eurofarm Pelister were defeated 30:24 at Sporting, while Dinamo lost 33:26 against Veszprém on home ground
  • winning at Bitola would grant the fifth-ranked side Dinamo their ticket to the knockout stage, as then they would have won the direct encounter against Eurofarm after the clear 34:25 in the reverse fixture
  • Eurofarm Pelister are currently seventh-ranked, still with chances to qualify for the knockout stage being equal with Plock, but having the tough clashes with PSG and Berlin ahead
  • Bitola’s Filip Kuzmanovski is the fourth-best striker in the competition with 67 goals, while the Brazilian left back Haniel Langaro is Dinamo’s top scorer with 41 strikes
  • Eurofarm Pelister are currently second-ranked in the Macedonian league after their 27:25 win at Ohrid on Sunday, while Dinamo are the clear leaders of the Romanian league, taking a win against Focsani (36:23) on Sunday

Jpm 20240213 SPORTINGCP EUROFARMPELISTER 26

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Kolstad Håndbold (NOR)
Wednesday 19 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • three rounds before the end of the group phase, both teams are battling for a play-offs ticket: Kolstad are seventh with eight points, while Zagreb are eighth with six points
  • in round 11, Zagreb won in Szeged (27:26), with Zvonimir Srna scoring eight
  • Kolstad also came out victorious last week, against Nantes (29:28), thanks to Torbjørn Bergerud’s 16 saves
  • it was made official last week that Sander Sagosen left Kolstad with immediate effect to join the Danish side Aalborg
  • Zagreb’s Luka Lovre Klarica has scored 53 times already this season, one goal more than Magnus Søndenå, Kolstad’s best scorer
  • last weekend, Zagreb won their Croatian league game against Vinkovci (29:18), while Kolstad won 30:26 in Naerbo in the Norwegian league

20250212 Kolstad HBC Nantes91
We are excited for the fight that awaits us in Arena Zagreb, hopefully we will experience the Croatian crowd at its best as we saw in the World Championship! Our focus is to keep improving our play and correct the mistakes we made last year in both games against Zagreb. The energy levels will probably be crazy, so our job will be to find the golden balance where we perform at our best. No doubt one of the hardest away matches in the Champions League is coming up for us!
Adrian Aalberg
Left wing, Kolstad Håndbold

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)
Wednesday 19 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are currently neck-and-neck in the standings: Nantes are third with 13 points, Szeged are one place behind with one point less
  • the first game between the two teams this season came down to the last second, with Richárd Bodó scoring the game-winner to help Szeged win by one (33:32)
  • both Nantes and Szeged were defeated last week in round 10: Nantes in Kolstad (29:28) and Szeged by Zagreb (27:26)
  • this game will be the first opportunity for the former Nantes player Jérémy Toto to come back and play in the H Arena
  • Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the current best scorer of the competition with 80 goals, while Aymeric Minne has netted 59 times for Nantes so far
  • Nantes won the top clash in the French league in Montpellier on Saturday (29:27), while Szeged defeated Dabas (35:27) in the Hungarian league

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Wednesday 19 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after round 11, Magdeburg are fifth in the group with nine points, while Aalborg are second with 15 points
  • both teams already played against each other in round 3, with the game ending in a draw (33:33)
  • Magdeburg took the points in Kielce in round 11 (29:25), with Matthias Musche and Felix Claar scoring seven goals each
  • Aalborg also took the points last week, against Barça (36:35), with Niklas Landin saving a seven-metre shot in the last second
  • Aalborg’s Thomas Arnoldsen has already scored 52 goals this season, nine more than Manuel Zehnder, Magdeburg’s current best scorer
  • on Sunday, Magdeburg won the top clash of the Bundesliga in Melsungen (29:28), while Aalborg won the Danish Cup with a 34:29 win against Bjerringbro/Silkeborg in the final

120225Aalborg Barcelona Landin 8
Going back to Germany will be exciting. We played a really good match against them at home, but we are also aware of their strength. It is a team we know we can beat, but we need to bring all we have got to take home the two points.
Niklas Landin
Goalkeeper, Aalborg Håndbold

Barça (ESP) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 
Thursday 20 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Barça are the current leaders of the group with 17 points, while Kielce are sixth with eight points
  • the Spanish side suffered their second defeat in the competition last week, in Aalborg (36:35), despite Dika Mem scoring nine
  • Kielce also lost last week at home against Magdeburg (29:25), their fifth defeat in the last six games
  • the first game between the two sides this season, in round 3, resulted in a Barça win away (32:28)
  • Barça’s Melvyn Richardson has scored 49 goals this season, while Arkadiusz Moryto has netted 46 times for Kielce already
  • Barça beat Irun (32:30) in the Liga Asobal but lost Gonzalo Perez de Vargas to a knee injury last Saturday; in the meantime, Kielce beat Gwardia Opole (44:31)

120225Aalborg Barcelona Memb 1

Photos © Sporting CP (main and in-text), René Schütze (in-text)

15022025 IUVENTA Gniezno 3
