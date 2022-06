Barça duo aims for fourth trophy

Goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas and left wing Aitor Ariño have both lifted the EHF Champions League trophy three times before with Barça: in 2011, 2015, and 2021.

No other player in the squads of Barça, THW Kiel, Telekom Veszprém, or Lomza Vive Kielce competing at the EHF FINAL4 2022 this weekend has won more titles.

Five players have already won the trophy twice and could add a third one to their collection.

Interestingly, three of the four head coaches were also multiple EHF Champions League winners in their playing careers: Barça’s Carlos Ortega, Kiel’s Filip Jicha, and Veszprém’s Momir Ilic. Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev won ‘only’ once as a player – but four times as a coach, more than any of his rivals this weekend.

Andrej Xepkin remains the most successful player with seven trophies – six with Barça and one with Kiel – and he is followed by five players with six titles each.