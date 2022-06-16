How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022
It is showtime for champions in Cologne! The elite of European men’s club handball gathers this weekend for the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 – and fans worldwide can closely follow all the action on and off the court.
All handball fans across the globe can join in this weekend and feel like they are sitting in the first row of LANXESS arena thanks to the extensive online and TV coverage of the EHF Champions League Men’s marquee event.
Watch on EHFTV and live TV
The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.
In addition, no less than 35 broadcasters will be airing the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 live in Europe, Middle East, Asia, Canada, United States, and Latin America. A TV production team with 22 cameras on site will provide stunning footage from all possible angles.
- AUT – DAZN
- BIH – Arena Sport 1
- BUL – B1B TV
- CRO – Arena Sport 2
- CZE – Sport 1/2
- DEN – TV 3 Max & Viaplay
- ESP – Esport / E3 web / E3 app
- ESP – DAZN
- FIN – Viaplay
- FRA – Eurosport 2 / Eurosport Player
- GEO – Silk Universal/Sport HD 1
- GER – DAZN
- GER – ServusTV
- GRE – Cosmote Sport 9HD
- HUN – Sport 1
- ISR – Sport 3
- ITA – SKY SPORT
- KOS – Arena Sport 1
- LAT – Best4Sports
- LTU – Sport 1
- LUX – ApartTV & FLH.LU
- MENA region – Ontime Sports
- MKD – Arena Sport 1
- MNE – Arena Sport 1
- NED – Ziggo Sport
- NOR – V Sport+/TV3 (Sport) & Viaplay
- POL – Eurosport 1 / Eurosport Player
- POR – Sport TV 2
- ROU – Orange Sport 1
- ROU – Digi Sport 2
- SRB – Arena Sport 1
- SLO – Arena Sport 1
- SUI – DAZN
- SVK – Sport 1/2
- SWE – V Sport Extra/TV10 & Viaplay
- UKR – Sport 1
- US, Canada, Lat-Am – Fanatiz-com
- World – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Tune in to Twitch for a 54-hour (!) live stream
Started in 2021, EHF’s own Home of Handball channel on the interactive streaming platform Twitch has built a large following in its first year. A milestone will be set at the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022, which will be accompanied by an uninterrupted 54-hour live stream on Twitch, starting Friday at 16:00 CEST and going on until after the final which is set to throw-off Sunday at 18:00 CEST.
The stream will include a ‘tactical handball deep dive’ as well as an interactive fan show on Friday, plus pre-match shows and watch-alongs with a range of big-name guests from the world of handball on Saturday and Saturday. Overnight, there will be dedicated and tailored content for viewers from Argentina (Friday to Saturday) and Brazil (Saturday to Sunday) in Spanish and Portuguese to cater for the handball-loving audiences in those territories.
Live blog guides through all the action
Many fans have become familiar over the past two seasons with the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF editors guide fans through every minute of the action. Before and during the EHF FINAL4 Men, fans will find coverage of the build-up to the event, all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.
Statistics straight from the arena
Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.
The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates, and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.
Get social...
The dedicated EHF Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 winners, fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the EHF Champions League website.
... and follow the influencers
They are hip, they are trendy, and they have loads of followers on their social media channels. Live from LANXESS arena in Cologne, four international influencers will be sharing their impressions of the EHF FINAL4 Men with their legions of fans throughout the weekend.
Joanna Jozwik from Poland, France's Melody Donchet, Diyar Acar of Germany and Spain's Damian Quintero will live the on-site experience to the fullest – and, of course, keep their hundreds of thousands of followers up to date.