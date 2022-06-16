How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022

All handball fans across the globe can join in this weekend and feel like they are sitting in the first row of LANXESS arena thanks to the extensive online and TV coverage of the EHF Champions League Men’s marquee event.

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

In addition, no less than 35 broadcasters will be airing the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 live in Europe, Middle East, Asia, Canada, United States, and Latin America. A TV production team with 22 cameras on site will provide stunning footage from all possible angles.

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport 1

BUL – B1B TV

CRO – Arena Sport 2

CZE – Sport 1/2

DEN – TV 3 Max & Viaplay

ESP – Esport / E3 web / E3 app

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport 2 / Eurosport Player

GEO – Silk Universal/Sport HD 1

GER – DAZN

GER – ServusTV

GRE – Cosmote Sport 9HD

HUN – Sport 1

ISR – Sport 3

ITA – SKY SPORT

KOS – Arena Sport 1

LAT – Best4Sports

LTU – Sport 1

LUX – ApartTV & FLH.LU

MENA region – Ontime Sports

MKD – Arena Sport 1

MNE – Arena Sport 1

NED – Ziggo Sport

NOR – V Sport+/TV3 (Sport) & Viaplay

POL – Eurosport 1 / Eurosport Player

POR – Sport TV 2

ROU – Orange Sport 1

ROU – Digi Sport 2

SRB – Arena Sport 1

SLO – Arena Sport 1

SUI – DAZN

SVK – Sport 1/2

SWE – V Sport Extra/TV10 & Viaplay

UKR – Sport 1

US, Canada, Lat-Am – Fanatiz-com

World – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)

Tune in to Twitch for a 54-hour (!) live stream



Started in 2021, EHF’s own Home of Handball channel on the interactive streaming platform Twitch has built a large following in its first year. A milestone will be set at the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022, which will be accompanied by an uninterrupted 54-hour live stream on Twitch, starting Friday at 16:00 CEST and going on until after the final which is set to throw-off Sunday at 18:00 CEST.

The stream will include a ‘tactical handball deep dive’ as well as an interactive fan show on Friday, plus pre-match shows and watch-alongs with a range of big-name guests from the world of handball on Saturday and Saturday. Overnight, there will be dedicated and tailored content for viewers from Argentina (Friday to Saturday) and Brazil (Saturday to Sunday) in Spanish and Portuguese to cater for the handball-loving audiences in those territories.