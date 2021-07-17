12:44

And congrats to Spain! They overcome Poland 2:1 after two tight sets and a 12:10 win in the shoot-out. Good stuff!

That completes the men's semi-final line-up for 18:00 CEST:

Denmark vs Russia

vs Croatia vs Spain

12:36

Russia (defeating France) and Croatia (beating 2019 runners-up Norway) are the first to book their semi-final ticket, quickly followed by Denmark, all with 2:0 wins.

It is a scrape in the second set for the defending champions, but Denmark just get through against bravely battling Portugal on a last-second goal from Simon Moss.

"We were not as calm as in the earlier matches," Denmark's Joachim Trend Hansen tells EHF's Márcio Menino, giving all credits to underdogs Portugal for pushing them to the limit in the second set.

That is how knockout matches should be!

12:14

Two clear first sets, two close ones: Denmark (against Portugal) and Russia (against France) win by big margins, Spain (against Poland) and Croatia (against Norway) only by two or three points.

So, the higher-ranked teams from the main round have the early advantage.

All to play for in the second sets!

12:00

Game on! The men's quarter-finals have thrown off just now.

11:55

The Top 5 Plays from Friday, this will get you really fired up for the men's quarter-finals (if you not already were):