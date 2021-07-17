Beach EURO Live: All set for semi-finals
The Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna has entered its business end Saturday with the quarter- and semi-finals in both the men's and women's event.
- women's championship - quarter-finals: Denmark vs Poland 2:0, Netherlands vs Norway 1:2, Spain vs Portugal 2:0, Germany vs Hungary 2:1
- semi-finals at 17:00 CEST: Germany vs Spain, Denmark vs Norway
- men's championship - quarter-finals: Denmark vs Portugal 2:0, Spain vs Poland 2:1, France vs Russia 0:2, Norway vs Croatia 0:2
- semi-finals at 18:00 CEST: Denmark vs Russia, Croatia vs Spain
- all matches live on EHFTV and covered in the Beach Handball EURO liveticker for real-time updates from all courts
- all times CEST
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Varna, all photos © kolektiff | Uros Hocevar, Jozo Cabraja, Axel Heimken
12:54
Wow, what an intense two hours of quarter-final action!
Judged by the eight matches we have just seen, it is so hard to predict who will hold up these coveted trophies tomorrow.
We could still end up with another Danish double like two years ago, but you cannot rule out any of the other six teams across the men's and women's competitions.
Can't wait for the semis!
12:44
And congrats to Spain! They overcome Poland 2:1 after two tight sets and a 12:10 win in the shoot-out. Good stuff!
That completes the men's semi-final line-up for 18:00 CEST:
- Denmark vs Russia
- Croatia vs Spain
12:36
Russia (defeating France) and Croatia (beating 2019 runners-up Norway) are the first to book their semi-final ticket, quickly followed by Denmark, all with 2:0 wins.
It is a scrape in the second set for the defending champions, but Denmark just get through against bravely battling Portugal on a last-second goal from Simon Moss.
"We were not as calm as in the earlier matches," Denmark's Joachim Trend Hansen tells EHF's Márcio Menino, giving all credits to underdogs Portugal for pushing them to the limit in the second set.
That is how knockout matches should be!
12:14
Two clear first sets, two close ones: Denmark (against Portugal) and Russia (against France) win by big margins, Spain (against Poland) and Croatia (against Norway) only by two or three points.
So, the higher-ranked teams from the main round have the early advantage.
All to play for in the second sets!
12:00
Game on! The men's quarter-finals have thrown off just now.
11:55
The Top 5 Plays from Friday, this will get you really fired up for the men's quarter-finals (if you not already were):
11:48
Proudly presenting the women's semi-finals, at 17:00 CEST:
- Germany vs Spain
- Denmark vs Norway
11:45
Goalkeeper Isabel Kattner rises to the occasion to send Germany through! She blocks two Hungarian attempts in the shoot-out to allow Lucie Krezschmar score the decisive point.
The first time Germany have been pushed to a shoot-out this week, but they come through with flying colours.
So, after the bronze medallists (Netherlands), we will now also proceed without the silver medallists (Hungary) from 2019.
11:39
Norway! They are the third team through, beating Netherlands 8:4 to book their semi-final spot.
11:34
Welcome to the semi-finals... Spain and Denmark! They both win 2:0.
Different story over on court 1, where Hungary snatch the second set against Germany, and court 3, where Netherlands take the second against Norway. Both matches going into a shoot-out.
11:14
Goals galore in the first sets!
It is an early advantage for Germany, Spain, Denmark and Norway, who all go 1:0 up in their respective quarter-final.
Can Hungary, Portugal, Poland and Netherlands turn the tide? Find out live on EHFTV!
11:00
It's on! The women's quarter-finals are starting now!
10:52
Just over an hour from now, those man's quarter-finals are on:
- court 1: Denmark vs Portugal
- court 2: Spain vs Poland
- court 3: Croatia vs Norway
- court 4: Russia vs France
So, the 2019 gold (Denmark) and silver medallists (Norway) are still on track, but the bronze winners (Hungary) just failed to make the cut in the main round.
Exciting to watch how this will pan out!
10:44
The women's quarter-finalists are preparing for their matches... which gives us time to quickly look ahead to the men, who will take the courts right afterwards.
Like in the women's competition, the men's defending champions are Denmark, so we caught up with the brilliant Vilstrup Andersen brothers. Read what Martin and Ronnie had to say:
10:26
To get you in the mood for the women's quarter-finals: here are the Top 5 Plays from Friday, and I am sure there is more to come like this today:
10:15
In 45 minutes we start with the women's quarter-finals, and we have quite a line-up for you:
- court 1: Germany vs Hungary
- court 2: Spain vs Portugal
- court 3: Denmark vs Poland
- court 4: Netherlands vs Norway
So all medallists from 2019 are still on board, with Denmark (gold), Hungary (silver) and Netherlands (bronze). Are they going to make it to the medal matches again?
10:07
Before we dive into today's schedule, you can quickly get yourself up to date on what happened Friday, when the main round finished in dramatic fashion:
09:50
Good morning and a - literally - very warm welcome to Varna! The sun is out in full force here like all week, and so will our quarter-finalists over the next few hours.
Yes, we are entering what they call the business end of the Beach Handball EURO 2021, the stage where no mistakes are allowed anymore. This is the knockout stage.
It is ladies first, they will play their quarter-finals at 11:00 CEST, followed by the men an hour later.
Bring it on!