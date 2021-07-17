Danish brothers breathe beach handball

“Martin! Martin! Take it easy, it is 10:0,” a spectator at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna shouts from the stands at the sun-soaked court 2.

Martin Vilstrup Andersen looks over his shoulder and smiles. He wipes sweat off his forehead but ignores the advice.

‘Taking it easy’ does not appear in the vocabulary of one of the sports’ biggest stars.

“We never settle for less. We want to give it all,” Vilstrup Andersen says after his Denmark has defeated France 2:0 with remarkable ease in Friday’s main round closer.

“If we can go ahead 20:0, then we are going to do it,” he says. “It is not because we are a**holes, we are just really competitive, and we want to be on the best level.”

Denmark have not got to 20:0, but the second set against France ends 23:7 and that is impressive enough – as is the team’s whole week so far.

Arriving on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as the defending champions, Denmark seem even stronger than two years ago, coming unbeaten through the preliminary and main rounds while dropping just a single set along the way.

Next up are Portugal in Saturday’s quarter-final.