Brest seal second win in four days

Goran Mrđen, Podravka Vegeta coach: "Brest had great match against Bucuresti. They are great team and we knew that in this game it will be really, really tough. I don’t want to talk about the injuries because it sounds like an excuse but that is our reality we have some injuries and it is also affected on the game. No matter what we decide to play as better as we could and try to take that win. When we fell down and lost our power in the second half because our small roster of players our defence also fell down and we missed some goals.

Dejana Milosavljević, Podravka Vegeta player: "Brest played very well. For us the first half was very good after a long time. In the second we saw that the problem is rotation, we have to many injuries. Every week we do some other tactics because new players come. It was hard for us but we try to give everything from us and we will do it also in our future matches.

Pablo Morel, Brest coach: "I'm satisfied with the win and the qualification for the next round. The first half wasn’t so good. We didn’t play good defence. Podravka made good attacks with line player and the wing and it was difficult. But in the 2nd half we played better, we continued to accelerate. So it was not perfect, but it was a good match."

Helen Fauske, Brest player: "As Pablo said it was a little bit hard in the first half, we had to find each other in the defence. We were too far from each other and Podravka played really good and we tried to run and sometimes we succeeded and sometimes not. In the second half we were better in the defence and I am really happy about the game."