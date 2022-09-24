Buducnost snatch last-minute win in Zagreb

After a 24-goal defeat against Storhamar Handball Elite last weekend, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb showed a different approach and style of handball on Saturday against WHC Buducnost BEMAX.

As the young team from Zagreb were strong throughout the group B match, Buducnost could not take a significant lead. Lokomotiva had the chance to secure at least a point, but after a mistake from Stela Posavec, Milena Raicevic stole the ball and sealed the Montenegrin side's 25:24 victory with a fast break goal.

GROUP B

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 24:25 (14:13)

Lokomotiva produced a different performance than against Storhamar in round 2 as they kept up with Buducnost

after an almost even start from both teams in Zagreb, the first significant advantage came in the 17th minute when Ivona Pavicevic scored to give Buducnost a 9:6 lead

20-year-old right back Klara Birtic was decisive in Lokomotiva's run to catch up and eventually lead 14:13 at half-time

the second half was a struggle as both sides attempted to gain the lead, but Buducnost showed their greater experience in crucial moments to secure both points

Lokomotiva Zagreb goalkeeper Lena Ivancok finished the evening with nine saves, while Armelle Attingré had eight saves for Buducnost

Captain to the rescue

Buducnost were not at their top level in Zagreb, as they struggled in both attack and defence. With their young stars putting in maximum effort, Lokomotiva grabbed the opportunity and kept close to Buducnost.

However, Buducnost's team captain Milena Raicevic came to the rescue once again. Raicevic scored seven goals on Saturday evening, and even though she might not have had great efficiency, she was in the right spot at the right time.

Raicevic stole the ball in the final moments and scored on a fast break to secure her team's second win in group B.