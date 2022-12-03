Buducnost snatch narrow win
Buducnost secured their third win this season, rising to fifth position in group B. Storhamar played well throughout the match, not letting Buducnost take a break. With both teams' goalkeepers on a high and having the same attack efficiency, only small details decided the match.
GROUP B
WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 24:23 (12:11)
- there were not many goals in the opening minutes of the match with both goalkeepers having a good night; in eight minutes we saw only four goals in total
- first to make a break were Buducnost with three consecutive goals and even though Armelle Attingré had a 50% save efficiency (6/12), Storhamar closed the gap to 6:7
- the Norwegian team took over eight minutes into the second half as Tina Abdula scored for the first two-goal lead for her team
- Matea Pletikosic could not miss from the seven meter line and Milena Raicevic delivered when needed, bringing the lead back to Buducnost's side
- Elie Marie Raasok was pushing Storhamar; her saves making it close in the final minutes. Guro Nestaker scored to make it 24:23 and Storhamar failed to score on the buzzer for a draw
Night of the goalkeepers
If you needed to choose only one goalkeeper tonight, it would be almost impossible. It seemed like Armelle Attingré and Elie Marie Raasok were having a competition, showing off their best skills between the posts. Raasok's best efforts helped her teammates come close to a chance of winning with 11 saves at 38% efficiency. Attingré on the other side was even more determined to keep both points at home, stopping 16 balls at the 41% save efficiency.
In the end, Attingre brought us the victory, we were lucky, although of course she has the quality for these kinds of performance.