20221203 BUD STO 2 16 X2
EHF Champions League

Buducnost snatch narrow win

ER 2842 (1) EHF / Danijela Vekić03 December 2022, 20:00

Buducnost secured their third win this season, rising to fifth position in group B. Storhamar played well throughout the match, not letting Buducnost take a break. With both teams' goalkeepers on a high and having the same attack efficiency, only small details decided the match. 

GROUP B

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 24:23 (12:11)

  • there were not many goals in the opening minutes of the match with both goalkeepers having a good night; in eight minutes we saw only four goals in total
  • first to make a break were Buducnost with three consecutive goals and even though Armelle Attingré had a 50% save efficiency (6/12), Storhamar closed the gap to 6:7
  • the Norwegian team took over eight minutes into the second half as Tina Abdula scored for the first two-goal lead for her team
  • Matea Pletikosic could not miss from the seven meter line and Milena Raicevic delivered when needed, bringing the lead back to Buducnost's side
  • Elie Marie Raasok was pushing Storhamar; her saves making it close in the final minutes. Guro Nestaker scored to make it 24:23 and Storhamar failed to score on the buzzer for a draw

Night of the goalkeepers

If you needed to choose only one goalkeeper tonight, it would be almost impossible. It seemed like Armelle Attingré and Elie Marie Raasok were having a competition, showing off their best skills between the posts. Raasok's best efforts helped her teammates come close to a chance of winning with 11 saves at 38% efficiency. Attingré on the other side was even more determined to keep both points at home, stopping 16 balls at the 41% save efficiency.

20221203 BUD STO 10 X2
20221203 BUD STO 9 X3
20221203 BUD STO 2 16 X2
20221203 BUD STO 2 11 X2
20221203 BUD STO 2 9 X2
20221203 BUD STO 2 4 X2
20221203 BUD STO 2 8 X2
20221203 BUD STO 2 19 X2
20221203 BUD STO 3 3 X2
20221203 BUD STO 3 5 X3
20221203 BUD STO 4 6 X2
In the end, Attingre brought us the victory, we were lucky, although of course she has the quality for these kinds of performance.
Bojana Popovic
Coach, WHC Buducnost BEMAX
20221203 Eto Rapid 36 X2
Previous Article Györ continue their perfect streak
20221203 Metz Handball Kastamoudo Half (2) X2
Next Article Metz take the spoils against Kastamonu

Latest news

More News