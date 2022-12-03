Buducnost snatch narrow win

GROUP B

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 24:23 (12:11)

there were not many goals in the opening minutes of the match with both goalkeepers having a good night; in eight minutes we saw only four goals in total

first to make a break were Buducnost with three consecutive goals and even though Armelle Attingré had a 50% save efficiency (6/12), Storhamar closed the gap to 6:7

the Norwegian team took over eight minutes into the second half as Tina Abdula scored for the first two-goal lead for her team

Matea Pletikosic could not miss from the seven meter line and Milena Raicevic delivered when needed, bringing the lead back to Buducnost's side

Elie Marie Raasok was pushing Storhamar; her saves making it close in the final minutes. Guro Nestaker scored to make it 24:23 and Storhamar failed to score on the buzzer for a draw

Night of the goalkeepers

If you needed to choose only one goalkeeper tonight, it would be almost impossible. It seemed like Armelle Attingré and Elie Marie Raasok were having a competition, showing off their best skills between the posts. Raasok's best efforts helped her teammates come close to a chance of winning with 11 saves at 38% efficiency. Attingré on the other side was even more determined to keep both points at home, stopping 16 balls at the 41% save efficiency.