Michalovce chase comeback in European Cup final clash

Michalovce chase comeback in European Cup final clash

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
22 May 2026, 12:00

The first 60 minutes of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 finals are over, and Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes start the reverse fixture against MSK IUVENTA Michalovce on home ground in Pontevedra with a fairly comfortable cushion of four goals. But three years ago, even a six-goal advantage was not enough for the Spanish side to clinch the trophy.

One thing is certain — a new name will join the winners’ list for this competition.

FINAL, SECOND LEG

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Sunday 24 May, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 24:20

  • Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes arrive unbeaten in the second leg of the finals after winning the reverse fixture at Michalovce 24:20 — their eighth victory this season, besides one draw
  • the crucial period of the first leg was Atlético Guardes’ 5:0 run to lead 20:15; Michalovce struck back for 20:21, before the visitors scored the last three goals of the match
  • the top scorers of the reverse fixture were Aline Bieger (Michalovce) and Jazmin Mendoza (Atlético Guardes), who netted six times each
  • both sides are playing their second EHF European Cup Women finals — in 2023, Atlético Guardes lost 43:50 on aggregate to Antalya Konyaalti BSK, while Michalovce were defeated in 2024 by Spanish side Antalya Konyaalti BSK, 42:50 on aggregate
  • three Spanish teams have won the competition since its inaugural edition in 2020: Malaga in 2021, Gran Canaria in 2022 and Elche in 2024; in case Michalovce win, it would be the first trophy for a Slovak side in the competition
  • the current top scorers of both sides are separated by only one goal: Martina Popovcová has netted 41 goals for Michalovce, while María Sancha González is on 42 strikes this season for Atletico Guardes
  • the current overall leader of the scorers’ list is Malaga’s Brazilian right wing Isabelle dos Santos with 52 goals 

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2000 2026 05 17 Iuventa Michalovce Guardes 121

Atlético Guardes aim to avoid repeating history

Three years ago, Atlético Guardes reached their first EHF European Cup Women finals, facing Turkish side Antalya Konyaalti. After winning the first leg 23:17 on home ground, they looked to be on the path to victory, but were then shocked in Türkiye, losing the reverse fixture 20:33.

But the situation is different this time around: in 2023, they took their win on home ground, and now they return home with a 24:20 away victory. Across the entire history of the competition — including the previous EHF Challenge Cup — no team that won the first leg away has ever gone on to lose the trophy. 

In the past, the winners were confirmed by the away-goal rule on three occasions — a guideline that is not valid anymore: Gran Canaria in 2022, Höör in 2014 and Nis in 2007, when they turned a nine-goal defeat in Cluj-Napoca into a title-winning run, becoming victorious by the same margin. If Michalovce win by four goals on Sunday, a penalty shoot-out will decide the 2025/26 winner. 

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Photos © Marek Findrik @marekf-foto

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