Atlético Guardes aim to avoid repeating history

Three years ago, Atlético Guardes reached their first EHF European Cup Women finals, facing Turkish side Antalya Konyaalti. After winning the first leg 23:17 on home ground, they looked to be on the path to victory, but were then shocked in Türkiye, losing the reverse fixture 20:33.

But the situation is different this time around: in 2023, they took their win on home ground, and now they return home with a 24:20 away victory. Across the entire history of the competition — including the previous EHF Challenge Cup — no team that won the first leg away has ever gone on to lose the trophy.

In the past, the winners were confirmed by the away-goal rule on three occasions — a guideline that is not valid anymore: Gran Canaria in 2022, Höör in 2014 and Nis in 2007, when they turned a nine-goal defeat in Cluj-Napoca into a title-winning run, becoming victorious by the same margin. If Michalovce win by four goals on Sunday, a penalty shoot-out will decide the 2025/26 winner.