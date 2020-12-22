Celje aim for second win in regional derby

The last EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 game of this year will see two group B teams in need of points face each other in Slovenia.

With two points, Celje have the opportunity to make it double if they win for the second time against Zagreb this season. The Croatian side see this trip to Slovenia as almost the last chance for them to take a Last 16 ticket, as a defeat would make their task near impossible.

GROUP B

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

Wednesday 23 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com