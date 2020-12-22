EHF Champions League
Celje aim for second win in regional derby
The last EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 game of this year will see two group B teams in need of points face each other in Slovenia.
With two points, Celje have the opportunity to make it double if they win for the second time against Zagreb this season. The Croatian side see this trip to Slovenia as almost the last chance for them to take a Last 16 ticket, as a defeat would make their task near impossible.
GROUP B
RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Wednesday 23 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com
- this game was rescheduled from round 10
- the teams currently stand at the bottom of the group. Zagreb have yet to snatch their first point while Celje are seventh with two points
- the Slovenian side won the first leg of the confrontation in Croatia, 30:22, in October
- Celje won their last four games in the domestic league, including last weekend’s clash in Slovan (30:21)
- Zagreb only played seven games this season, all of them in the Champions League, and did not win any