Celje win thriller against old rivals

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško beat their arch-rivals HC PPD Zagreb in a true thriller 29:28 to record their first EHF Champions League victory at home since 10 November 2019 – and also their first back-to-back wins since November 2019.

Having also won the first leg at Zagreb 30:22, Celje are now six points ahead of the record Croatian champions.

GROUP B

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 29:28 (14:12)

Zagreb were never ahead in the whole match but levelled the score twice at 26:26 and 28:28.

in minute 40, Celje seemed to be on the way to victory, leading 23:18, but the visitors then enjoyed an 8:3 run.

left wing Matej Hrtic was Zagreb’s top scorer with six goals, but he missed the last two shots for his side

Zagreb have now lost all their eight group matches this season – their longest losing run in 27 Champions League seasons

Both sides face the group’s top teams on Thursday: Zagreb host Barça and Celje are at home against Veszprém

Sarac spoils Zagreb's hopes

Playing against Zagreb, a club side from his homeland, Josip Sarac played a pivotal part in Celje's victory on Tuesday evening against Zagreb. The Croatian left back scored 10 goals in the match – five in both halves – and stepped up in attack whenever Celje needed someone to score from nine metres.