Younger Age Category

Clash of traditional and emerging nations at W17 Championships

06 August 2021, 10:00

Players from 19 nations will begin their national team adventure this week as the Women’s 17 EHF Championships begin in Georgia on Friday and Lithuania on Saturday.

This is the first opportunity for all of these players to showcase their talents on the international stage and in both tournaments, there is the fascinating aspect of traditional handball powerhouses, such as Netherlands, Serbia and Spain, taking on emerging nations like Faroe Islands, Georgia and Kosovo.

The winning team in each event will be promoted to the W19 EHF EURO in 2023.

The championship in Tblisi, Georgia will take place on 6-15 August with these nine nations in contention.

Group A: Netherlands, Ukraine, Georgia, Greece*, Luxembourg
Group B: Serbia, Italy, Faroe Islands, Estonia

The preliminary round takes place on 6-12 August, with placement matches, semi-finals and the final on 13-15 August.

In Klaipeda, Lithuania, the action begins on 7 August, with preliminary round matches until 12 August, then placement matches, semi-finals and the final on 14 and 15 August.

Group A: Spain, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Finland, Kosovo
Group B: Iceland, Poland, Belarus, Turkey, Latvia

Widespread coverage on EHFTV and EHF social media

The Women's 17 EHF EURO 2021 will receive widespread coverage on the various EHF channels.

The entire event will be streamed live on EHFTV. Also, the Home of Handball social media channels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook as well as the reports on eurohandball.com will keep fans up to date throughout all the events.

*Greece are not participating due to positive Covid-19 cases within the team

20210806 W17 EURO Romania Mihaela Andreea Mihai
