GOG well-deserved winners of first EHF Youth Club Trophy

15 June 2025, 13:27

The biggest possible stage in European handball —LANXESS arena in Cologne on the final weekend of the EHF Champions League Men — was the setting for the final of the first EHF Youth Club Trophy. 16 U18 teams from across Europe started the journey in April, and on Sunday morning GOG took the premiere title in this competition by beating Veszprém 37:28. 

Earlier, Barça’s U18 team had stilled their hunger for goals with an impressive 55:28 victory in the 3/4 placement match.

In a match attended by hundreds of fans in the “cathedral of handball,” GOG were the well-deserved first winners of the EHF Youth Club Trophy. Six hours before former GOG youth player Mathias Gidsel will enter the same court for the final of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, the Danish side left Veszprém Handball Academy emphatically behind.

Coincidentally, on their way to the final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy, GOG eliminated the U18 teams of both EHF Champions League finalists, SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin, in their qualification tournament.

GOG's Magnus Boysen Møldrup was named MVP of the final weekend, while Eurofarm Pelister's Alem Hadzic was the top scorer, with 40 goals extending back to the qualification tournaments.

FINAL

GOG (DEN) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN) 37:28 (22:16)

In the final, GOG counted on their individual skills and their breakthroughs, while Veszprém tried to reduce their opponents’ speed and to wait patiently for their chances. Due to injury, the Hungarian side had to replace their top scorer in Saturday’s semi-final against Barça, Janos Barna.

GOG’s movable defence was well-adapted to Veszprém’s attack. Causing many turnovers, they managed to pull ahead to 13:7 easily, mainly thanks to their famous counterattacks. In positional attack, Frederik Nygård Jespersen, Oskar Jakobsen and Emil Sørensen were the leaders and scorers at the same time. Their tallies at the break were five goals each — 15 of the 22 goals from their team. Like in the semi, another key for GOG was goalkeeper Alexander Krustenstjerna-Hafström.

After the break, Veszprém tried hard to reduce the gap, but had big problems breaking through GOG’s defence. Even as they decelerated their speed a bit and lost their precision in attack a little, the Danish side were still constantly ahead by seven or eight goals. Finally, when goalkeeper Carl Marius Poulsen saved two consecutive penalties, Veszprém’s resistance in the one-sided encounter was broken.

The top scorers of the winners were Møldrup with nine goals, ahead of Sørensen (eight), Nygård Jespersen and Jakobsen (each seven) — which means 31 of the 37 GOG goals. 

CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC9610 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC0142 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC9407 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC1166 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC0465 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC0828 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC9713 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC0623 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC1447 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszprém Handball Academy 1JC1515 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Barça (ESP) 28:55 (14:26)

After their unlucky elimination in the semi-final (42:43 against Veszprém after overtime), Barça were willing to finish the tournament on a real high. Until minute 10 and the score of 5:7, Eurofarm Pelister were on an equal level, then Barça’s goal machine started running at full capacity. With a 5:0 run, the Spanish side were ahead with double figures for the first time at 18:8. If anyone thought Barça would decelerate in the second half after 26 strikes in the first 30 minutes, they were completely wrong: Anselmo Collado (11 goals), Miguel Martin (10) and Adrian Sola (nine) alone combined for more goals than the whole Macedonian side, for whom Hadzic netted 10 times on Sunday. 29 strikes after the break speak a clear language. In the end, Barça scored a total of 177 goals in their four matches in the competition — an average of 44.25 per match. 

CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 42768 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43713 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43651 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43214 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43087 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43295 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43412 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43738 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken
CLM25 YHC Third Place HC Eurofarm Pelister Vs Barça AXL 43921 AH
kolektiff images/Axel Heimken

Photos: kolektiff images

CLM25 SF1 Füchse Berlin Vs HBC Nantes UH14299 UH
