GOG well-deserved winners of first EHF Youth Club Trophy

Earlier, Barça’s U18 team had stilled their hunger for goals with an impressive 55:28 victory in the 3/4 placement match.

In a match attended by hundreds of fans in the “cathedral of handball,” GOG were the well-deserved first winners of the EHF Youth Club Trophy. Six hours before former GOG youth player Mathias Gidsel will enter the same court for the final of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, the Danish side left Veszprém Handball Academy emphatically behind.

Coincidentally, on their way to the final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy, GOG eliminated the U18 teams of both EHF Champions League finalists, SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin, in their qualification tournament.

GOG's Magnus Boysen Møldrup was named MVP of the final weekend, while Eurofarm Pelister's Alem Hadzic was the top scorer, with 40 goals extending back to the qualification tournaments.

FINAL

GOG (DEN) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN) 37:28 (22:16)

In the final, GOG counted on their individual skills and their breakthroughs, while Veszprém tried to reduce their opponents’ speed and to wait patiently for their chances. Due to injury, the Hungarian side had to replace their top scorer in Saturday’s semi-final against Barça, Janos Barna.

GOG’s movable defence was well-adapted to Veszprém’s attack. Causing many turnovers, they managed to pull ahead to 13:7 easily, mainly thanks to their famous counterattacks. In positional attack, Frederik Nygård Jespersen, Oskar Jakobsen and Emil Sørensen were the leaders and scorers at the same time. Their tallies at the break were five goals each — 15 of the 22 goals from their team. Like in the semi, another key for GOG was goalkeeper Alexander Krustenstjerna-Hafström.

After the break, Veszprém tried hard to reduce the gap, but had big problems breaking through GOG’s defence. Even as they decelerated their speed a bit and lost their precision in attack a little, the Danish side were still constantly ahead by seven or eight goals. Finally, when goalkeeper Carl Marius Poulsen saved two consecutive penalties, Veszprém’s resistance in the one-sided encounter was broken.

The top scorers of the winners were Møldrup with nine goals, ahead of Sørensen (eight), Nygård Jespersen and Jakobsen (each seven) — which means 31 of the 37 GOG goals.