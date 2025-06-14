GOG and Veszprém reach final of EHF Youth Club Trophy

While GOG had no problems leaving Eurofarm Pelister behind in the first semi-final, played in Dormagen and attended by Honorary EHF President Jean Brihault, Barça and Veszprém Handball Academy needed 70 minute in the heat until the Hungarian side were confirmed as finalists.

SEMI-FINALS

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs GOG (DEN) 21:36 (12:17)

GOG definitely deserved to reach the final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy. Despite incredible support from more than 200 Macedonian fans in Dormagen on Saturday morning, Eurofarm Pelister were not able to stop the Danish side.

When GOG started their high-speed attacks, Eurofarm Pelister were simply too slow in reverse gear. Backed by the saves of goalkeeper Alexander Krustenstjerna-Hafström and a strong middle block, GOG ran waves of counterattacks to pull ahead 14:8 in minute 22. Only in positional attack did GOG have some problems breaking through the defence. If not for the seven saves of Eurofarm Pelister’s goalkeeper Melin Fehmi, the distance at the break would have been greater. On the other hand, Emil Darling Sørensen already had six of his eight goals on his tally at half-time.

Even a direct red card against their defence boss Jacob Dalager (after a foul against Alem Hadzic in minute 33) did not stop GOG. In contrast, being shorthanded, they recorded a 3:0 run for 21:13. And as Eurofarm Pelister scored only once in the first 10 minutes after the break, GOG easily extended the margin to a double figure for the first time at 23:13. Pelister’s resistance was broken — and GOG simply did not stop scoring.

“We knew that if we play well, we can beat them even with this big margin, as we were much faster,” said top scorer Sørensen, who is now looking forward to another outstanding experience. “It will be extremely great to play in LANXESS arena for the trophy on Sunday.”

And it is not only the huge arena and the potential title, but one special point: “Knowing that later on, Mathias Gidsel will play on the same court is an extreme motivation. He comes from our club and he is such a great inspiration for all us.”