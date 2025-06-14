GOG and Veszprém reach final of EHF Youth Club Trophy

Barça (ESP) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN) 42:43 (35:35)(21:20)
It could have been the final, as the two highly individually skilled teams of Barça and Veszprém entertained and excited the fans in Dormagen with men’s, not youth, handball. The first 20 minutes were pure speed, with both teams fully focusing only on attack. After six minutes of ultra-fast pace, the score was 6:6, and then the goal hunt continued.
While Barça used the depth of their squad, with eight different scorers at the break, Veszprém’s strongest weapon in the initial stage was right back János Dániel Barna, who netted seven goals in the first 20 minutes. And it took the Hungarian academy only three minutes to turn a 12:15 deficit into a 17:16 advantage. Both goalkeepers also imprinted the first half: Albert Quesada (Barça) and László Várady-Szabó (Veszprém) were equal on seven saves at the break, at which point the two big fan factions had already seen 41 goals.
Both sides on court were in goal mode after the break, keeping the pace high. But when the time ticked down, this equal thriller became more and more of an intense positional attack battle. Intermediately, Veszprém had the momentum on their side, pulling ahead to 31:27 in minute 49, as Barça made too many mistakes in attack, but the advantage melted and Barça levelled the result again at 33:33 with less than four minutes left, thanks to four Quesada saves and three counterattack goals from Adrian Sola Basterra.
100 seconds before the end, Veszprém’s Benjamin Glenn Edwards received a direct red card, but his short-handed side managed to make it to overtime, and even had the last chance to take a regular-time win, but Zalán Juhász-Tóth could not convert a direct free throw.
After the first five minutes of overtime, Barça had a 39:38 advantage. The final minutes of the second half started with a score of 41:41. Finally, Juhász-Tóth decided the thriller by netting his 10th goal for 43:42 four seconds before the end.
The Veszprém boys managed to do something in Dormagen that their men’s team have never done in Cologne: Beat Barça.
“This match was simply amazing. We are so happy, but still we have a final ahead,” said Edwards. “As a kid you watch all the matches from Cologne, and now we made our dream come true to play in this arena.”