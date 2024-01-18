20240118

Classic rematch as Denmark eye big milestones

18 January 2024

Group II will be back in action in Hamburg on Friday night with their second main round games, starting with Slovenia and Portugal.

While Slovenia, the Netherlands and Norway are on the hunt for their first wins in this stage, Portugal, Denmark and Sweden aim to take another victory — but as Denmark and Sweden face each other, either one or both of the teams are certain to see their perfect records at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 come to an end.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Portugal
Friday 19 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams enter the second main round clash on two points, although Portugal won their main round opener while Slovenia were defeated
  • led by an eight-goal outing from Pedro Portela, who scored at 100 per cent, Portugal trailed Norway for much of the first half before coming back to lead the rest of the match and win the first main round game 37:32
  • in almost the exact opposite scenario, Slovenia had the upper hand versus Sweden until around the 20-minute mark in their first main round game, but ultimately succumbed to a 22:28 loss that was clear long before the whistle
  • with group II one match ahead of group I, Portugal’s Martim Costa is the second top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 with 27 goals, while Slovenia’s Aleks Vlah is fourth on 26
  • Slovenia won the last mutual match between the teams on the path to the EHF EURO 2020 semi-finals. Overall, the balance stands at six victories for Slovenia, two for Portugal and one draw, with Portugal’s last win in 2011

Aleks Vlah
We are playing against Portugal, a young team that plays very fast handball and like to run. We need to prepare for it.
Aleks Vlah
Centre back, Slovenia

Norway vs Netherlands
Friday 19 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Norway have won only one game so far at the EHF EURO 2024, in preliminary round 1. They enter the game against the Netherlands with zero points on their account
  • the Netherlands also have zero points following a defeat in their first main round game, to Denmark, although they enjoyed a stronger preliminary round with two wins and a loss of only one goal to Sweden
  • after group II’s opening main round games on Wednesday, the Netherlands Rutger ten Velde is the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 with 28 goals and Luc Steins is third in assists with 20
  • similarly, as group I players will climb the statistics with their main round openers on Thursday so the rankings may change, Norway goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud is top of the overall saves list with 41
  • the teams have never met at the EHF EURO. Overall, Norway hold the historic record with seven victories to the Netherlands’ three, but Norway won the last encounter, one year ago at the World Championship, by just one goal

Sebastian Barthold
They have been amazing in the last couple of years. They have extremely fast players, they play very appealing handball and it is very difficult to defend against them. If we are at our best, the Netherlands will need to be at their best also if they want to do something. It will be an interesting match up, we are looking forward to it.
Sebastian Barthold
Left wing, Norway
Luc Steins
We will prepare and try to make their life difficult. let's see what we can do. Of course, we hope Norway will not have revenge feelings after their performances so far because it will make things a lot tougher for us. But also, it is our job to put a lot of speed into the game and try to keep the tempo to our advantage. Maybe that will be our strength as they are not in the best mood at the moment.
Luc Steins
Centre back, Netherlands

Denmark vs Sweden
Friday 19 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a classic rematch with a total of 29 previous official matches between the Scandinavian neighbours, including the 2021 World Championship final, won by Denmark
  • overall, Sweden have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 16 wins against Denmark’s 12 and one draw. At the EURO, Sweden have won four matches, Denmark three plus the draw
  • EHF EURO 2022 MVP Jim Gottfridsson, one of only three to be named MVP of the event twice, is just one goal shy of 100 EHF EURO goals
  • Niklas Landin and Hans Lindberg will become the two most capped EHF EURO players ever for Denmark with this match, as they are currently level with Michael Knudsen on 53 but will pass him to sit alone on top of this ranking — no small feat in such a competitive national team
  • the teams both won their main round openers comfortably and are on top of the group table with four points. Neither have lost a game at the EHF EURO 2024 yet

Mathias Gidsel
It will be a classic game. We played against Sweden many times. We know each other very well, we are playing in the same clubs, we are friends, so we can't surprise each other. It will all depend on the day. It is going to be a tough game and also a key game for us for the semi-finals. We look forward to Friday.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark
Lucas Pellas
Very tough game. Right now, they are the best team in the world. However, we are not far away and I hope we will show that on Friday and to keep the game tight until the last minute.
Lucas Pellas
Left wing, Sweden

Photos © Kolektiff Images

20240118 Gp II Media Calls AM
EURO24M Spain Vs Austria MA208829 EM
