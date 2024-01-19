22:13 | FULL-TIME

With less than two minutes on the clock, Emil Nielsen makes a big save as Albin Lagergren tries to level the match. That gives Denmark a chance to retake a two-goal lead, and Nicolaj Jacobsen a chance for a timeout.

Mikkel Hansen comes on again for the climax, which is a tense minute of Sweden trying desperately to defend and Denmark trying desperately to get the ball past the yellow wall in front of them. Magnus Landin is the one who does so, but Sweden think there have been too many passes after passive play was called and ask for a video review, which the referees grant as they are allowed to review whatever happens in the last 30 seconds of the game. There is a long discussion and the goal and time are rolled back.

Sweden call a timeout and then attack, but Oscar Bergendahl's shot is a no-goal as Hampus Wanne was inside the goal area. Denmark win what ended up as a really dramatic game.

Mathias Gidsel is voted as Player of the Match after a 10-goal outing. Hampus Wanne netted nine for Sweden.

21:58

Magnus Saugstrup receives a suspension after pulling Max Darj's shirt half-off, and Hampus Wanne makes it a one-goal game with three minutes left! Sweden have time here.

21:55

Denmark lead 28:25 and Glenn Solberg takes a timeout. Sweden have just over five minutes to try and close the gap again, but you do get a sense that Denmark are slightly the stronger team here.

21:48

Glenn Solberg clutches his head in frustration; Sweden can't get a break to come back against Denmark. It's fast, furious, and a bit scrappy. With nine minutes left Denmark lead 25:23.

21:42

While Niklas Landin has not had a great game to mark his 54th EHF EURO match, Hans Lindberg is doing a decent job - scoring three penalties from three so far.

Mikkel Hansen's played no part in the second half so hasn't added to his goal tally yet.

Denmark lead 24:22.

21:39

Sweden have got within a goal several times, but Denmark keep pulling back ahead by two goals.

21:34

The caption here about sums up Mathias Gidsel's performance tonight - eight goals, one miss, in 40 minutes. He's playing both attack and defence.

21:26

While we're on statistics, Jim Gottfridsson has passed the 100-goal at the EHF EURO mark now with his first goal of this game.

👉 Jim Gottfridsson's first goal marked his 100th EHF EURO goal. 🎊#ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/hw9j1uvLbL — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 19, 2024

21:24

Two goals in it, two crucial points at stake for the winner - Denmark throw off the second half.

21:18

Can Hansen catch Karabatic? We're tracking the goals closely ...

🇩🇰 Mikkel Hansen is closely trailing Nikola Karabatic 🇫🇷 for the title of All-time top scorer of the Men's EHF EURO! The Dane is now only 8️⃣ goals away from sharing the record with the French star! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/1YiibpZMyx — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 19, 2024

21:10 | HALF-TIME

Once again, Emil Nielsen coming on court made the difference, as EHF journalist Courtney Gahan observes.

Mathias Gidsel is on top form with six goals so far, while Hampus Wanne has netted five for Sweden.