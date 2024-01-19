EURO24M

Live blog: Denmark, Norway and Portugal win in Hamburg

19 January 2024, 10:00

It's Friday, it's almost the weekend, and Hamburg is in focus today as Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round group II play their second set of matches. Portugal will want to continue their winning run; Slovenia, Norway and the Netherlands all look for a first main round win; and Denmark play Sweden in a clash of champions.

22:13 | FULL-TIME

Denmark 28:27 Sweden

With less than two minutes on the clock, Emil Nielsen makes a big save as Albin Lagergren tries to level the match. That gives Denmark a chance to retake a two-goal lead, and Nicolaj Jacobsen a chance for a timeout.

Mikkel Hansen comes on again for the climax, which is a tense minute of Sweden trying desperately to defend and Denmark trying desperately to get the ball past the yellow wall in front of them. Magnus Landin is the one who does so, but Sweden think there have been too many passes after passive play was called and ask for a video review, which the referees grant as they are allowed to review whatever happens in the last 30 seconds of the game. There is a long discussion and the goal and time are rolled back. 

Sweden call a timeout and then attack, but Oscar Bergendahl's shot is a no-goal as Hampus Wanne was inside the goal area. Denmark win what ended up as a really dramatic game. 

Mathias Gidsel is voted as Player of the Match after a 10-goal outing. Hampus Wanne netted nine for Sweden.

21:58

Magnus Saugstrup receives a suspension after pulling Max Darj's shirt half-off, and Hampus Wanne makes it a one-goal game with three minutes left! Sweden have time here.

21:55

Denmark lead 28:25 and Glenn Solberg takes a timeout. Sweden have just over five minutes to try and close the gap again, but you do get a sense that Denmark are slightly the stronger team here. 

21:48

Glenn Solberg clutches his head in frustration; Sweden can't get a break to come back against Denmark. It's fast, furious, and a bit scrappy. With nine minutes left Denmark lead 25:23.

21:42

While Niklas Landin has not had a great game to mark his 54th EHF EURO match, Hans Lindberg is doing a decent job - scoring three penalties from three so far.

Mikkel Hansen's played no part in the second half so hasn't added to his goal tally yet.

Denmark lead 24:22.

21:39

Sweden have got within a goal several times, but Denmark keep pulling back ahead by two goals. 

Voting for Player of the Match will open very soon on the Home of Handball app.

21:34

The caption here about sums up Mathias Gidsel's performance tonight - eight goals, one miss, in 40 minutes. He's playing both attack and defence.

 

21:26

While we're on statistics, Jim Gottfridsson has passed the 100-goal at the EHF EURO mark now with his first goal of this game.

 

21:24

Two goals in it, two crucial points at stake for the winner - Denmark throw off the second half.

21:18

Can Hansen catch Karabatic? We're tracking the goals closely ...

 

21:10 | HALF-TIME

Denmark 17:15 Sweden

Once again, Emil Nielsen coming on court made the difference, as EHF journalist Courtney Gahan observes.

Mathias Gidsel is on top form with six goals so far, while Hampus Wanne has netted five for Sweden.

In a match where there are three goals in the first minute and only two saves in the first 17, it is pretty clear it’s all about pummelling the goal as much as possible. The teams are doing just that in another high-scoring encounter in Hamburg, where the goalkeepers were rather overshadowed early on.

Interestingly, Sweden opted to start with Tobias Thulin in goal in place of usual number one Andreas Palicka, who has recorded an average save rate of over 40 per cent through the EHF EURO 2024. Thulin won the battle against Niklas Landin, with Landin being replaced by Emil Nielsen at the 17-minute mark after making no saves. That change made the difference we see at half-time, as Denmark capitalised on Nielsen’s saves to take the lead after a level opening. 

21:03

A couple of Mathias Gidsel goals plus misses and saves by Sweden and Denmark lead 16:12. They've picked up the pace and Sweden are paying the price.

20:59

Sweden bring on Andreas Palicka to face a Mikkel Hansen penalty - and he saves it! Glenn Solberg uses the time with Sweden in possession to take a timeout. Denmark lead 13:12.

20:53

After Niklas Landin spent 15 minutes watching balls sail past him, Emil Nielsen is now in goal for Denmark - and makes his first stop less than two minutes on court. Will this change the shape of the game?

20:49

The first quarter of the game has been very level, as perhaps should be expected between two teams who know each other so well. There's a lot of solid defending and some creative shooting. Tobias Thulin has managed two saves, but that's two more than Niklas Landin. It's 9:8 to Denmark.

 

20:43

Mikkel Hansen has mostly taken penalties this tournament but he comes on in attack and nets a lovely field goal. He's now at a career total of 279 EHF EURO goals - could we see him closing in on the new record of 289 set by Nikola Karabatic yesterday?

20:36

After four minutes, it's 3:3 in Hamburg. Glenn Solberg has taken the decision to put Tobias Thulin in goal instead of Andreas Palicka. So far, there have been no saves by either team.

20:30

The arena in Hamburg is packed with Danish fans - can they boost the world champions to a win over the European champions. 

Throw off is about to happen!

20:15

Few teams have met as many times as Denmark and Sweden. Their first competitive match was way back in 1938 and this will be their 30th meeting. Sweden have won 16 games and Denmark 12. At the EHF EURO, they have played eight times, with Sweden winning four, Denmark three and one game ending in a draw. 

Here, both teams have four points after winning their main round openers, and another victory would be very useful in terms of making it to the final weekend.

Also worthy of note - tonight Hans Lindberg and Niklas Landin play their 54th EHF EURO matches, overtaking Michael Knudsen in the all-time Norwegian standings.

Check out the match ticker: Denmark vs Sweden

20:00

One more match to go tonight and it's the biggie: Denmark vs Sweden in a top-of-the-table clash between two familiar opponents. They throw off at 20:30 CET.

19:43

Yet another close match, and one which Norway will have been pleased to win - and yet another game where the Netherlands will be regretting the lack of depth they have at the moment. You can't help wonder what might have changed had Kay Smits been available, or Samir Benghamen not injured, or both. 

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan delivers her analysis in the match review.

EURO24M Norway Vs Netherlands MAL6325 AM
EHF EURO

Norway take first main round win

GROUP II REVIEW: Norway defeated the Netherlands 35:32 to collect their first main round points after three winless games

today, 2 hours ago

19:35 | FULL-TIME

Norway 35:32 Netherlands

The second half of that game proved very different from the first. Norway were looking more like the Norway who can usually challenge for medals, while the Netherlands made too many errors, losing the ball when they really should have scored. 

Maybe the game-changer was bringing Kristian Sæverås into goal - his 10 saves (33 per cent) were critical. Sander Sagosen also played a big role, scoring six goals and making a huge 11 assists. Magnus Gullerud is the top Norwegian scorer with seven goals, while Rutger ten Velde added another eight goals (including four penalties). 

Sæverås is voted as the Grundfos Player of the Match and Norway's hopes of progression remain alive - but they'll need to win both their remaining games, against Denmark and Sweden to do so ...

19:28

You sense the Dutch have run out of steam. Luc Steins, Dani Baijens and Niels Versteijnen have played almost every minute and must be exhausted. Norway lead 32:29 with two and a half minutes to play.

19:23

The Dutch are spooked - they're missing, or simply not taking, shots they should be scoring. Sander Sagosen is stepping up and making his presence felt perhaps more than he has done all tournament. It's 30:27 to Norway.


19:19

Just 10 minutes remaining and two goals in it. 

19:15

With 12 minutes to go the Netherlands trail by four goals. A comeback is not impossible, but at this point, with Norway dominant, it seems unlikely. The Norwegians are making fewer mistakes and their defence is better too.

19:11

Staffan Olsson took a timeout to try and steady his team's nerves, but things are not going well and Norway go up by four goals after another excellent Kristian Sæverås save. Norway are growing in confidence while the Netherlands are rushing and making mistake after mistake. 

19:04

Niels Versteijnen misses a nine-metre shot as the Dutch were being warned for passive play, and then on the transition doesn't look where he's going and piles into Sander Sagosen, earning himself a two-minute suspension. All the momentum is with Norway at the moment and they lead 24:22.

19:00

Norway drew level and it's an even game once more, with a few mistakes by the Netherlands costing them - plus Alexandre Blonz has come out firing on all cylinders, scoring three goals already.

18:53

Can the Netherlands hold on? Can the Norwegians fight back? Play resumes.

18:48

This man has been so important for the Netherlands so far.

 

18:43

EHF journalist Danijela Vekić is watching along in the Barclays Arena - this is what she thought of the first half of this thriller.

You can feel both teams are eager to end their negative streak, trading leads in the first 30 minutes only for the Netherlands to gain a two-goal lead, coming from their defensive display.

It was the Netherlands that tried to have an upper hand with their fast pace, making Norway look slow in moments, but the Dutch players failed to grab the opportunity to produce an even wider gap. Norway wrestled themselves back into the game, tying just five minutes before the half-time break - as Kristian Sæverås stepped in instead of Torbjørn Bergerud.

Will both teams have the strength to keep on pouncing? We have 30 more exciting minutes to go in the packed Barclays Arena.

18:39 | HALF-TIME

Norway 16:18 Netherlands

Norway found the Faroes' fast play too tough to handle in the preliminary round, and they're finding the Dutch fast play hard to handle too. The shooting efficiency isn't great but a number of shots have hit the posts or been saved. 

Rutger ten Velde leads the scoring again with three field goals and three penalties, while four Norwegians have scored three goals. Bart Ravensbergen's nine saves (36 per cent) stand out between the posts.

18:33

Staffan Olsson calls his first timeout with less than two minutes to go in the first half, with his team leading 17:16 - although Luc Steins does most of the talking. The game is so quick both sides are making a few errors.

18:29

Norway's defence is unable to cope with the speed of the Dutch attack, and Bart Ravensbergen is playing brilliantly with nine saves (38 per cent). The Netherlands still lead narrowly.

18:24

Norway draw level at 13:13 after a much better period. The decision to put Kristian Sæverås on court is paying dividends. But just look at this pace!

 

18:20

Kristian Sæverås has replaced Torbjørn Bergerud in goal, but it's the Netherlands' party right now. Rutger ten Velde scores a penalty and it's 12:10.

18:15

The pace of this game is insane! The Netherlands are wasting absolutely no time - it cost Luc Steins when he tried to score into the empty Norwegian net from the other end of the court, but it's paying off in the sense that the Dutch are leading 10:8 after 13 minutes. Jonas Wille calls a timeout for Norway.

18:07

This has been another fast and furious start with nine goals within seven minutes - Norway lead 5:4.

18:00

Norway and the Netherlands are throwing off - settle in!

17:45

This is a must-win clash as neither Norway nor the Netherlands have any main round points. Keep on track of everything that happens here: Norway vs Netherlands

17:30

Coming up next, Norway and the Netherlands play their first-ever European championship match. In 10 previous encounters at World Championships and world and European qualifiers, Norway have won seven matches and the Netherlands three. Norway have had a poor tournament by their standards, while the Netherlands have suffered several injuries. 

They throw off at 15:30.

17:18

Are Portugal contenders? It certainly looks that way, after another match full of speed and skill in both attack and defence. At least for now, they sit at the top of the group with Denmark and Sweden, and could well end the day in joint second place with a crucial game against Sweden on Monday to look forward to. 

Here's the match review from EHF journalist Courtney Gahan. 

EURO24M Slovenia Vs Portugal C4 0426 JC
EHF EURO

Portugal keep perfect main round record

GROUP II REVIEW: The second day of main round games in Hamburg opened with Portugal defeating Slovenia 33:30

today, 5 hours ago

17:08 | FULL-TIME

Slovenia 30:33 Portugal

Portugal are suddenly real contenders for the final weekend after their second win of the main round. They now have four points after using their speed to good effect throughout. Slovenia have been good too, though, in another close contest. 

Martim Costa is (again) top scorer with 11 goals from 14 attempts - plus four assists. He's voted as Grundfos Player of the Match. Borut Mackovsek has had a solid game with seven goals from 10 attempts. And the young goalkeeper Diogo Marques has had another excellent outing, he ended with eight saves (38 per cent).

17:02

Diogo Marques has been excellent in the last quarter, making a string of key saves including a Borut Mackovsek penalty at the 57-minute mark when Portugal lead 32:28. It bounces off his shoulder and into his nose, but the referees check the video and judge that Mackovsek was not aiming for the head. Play continues.

16:55

With five minutes to play, Portugal still hold a narrow lead of 31:28 as their older players start to make their influence felt - Rui Silva scoring a nice goal. Diogo Marques then makes a good save, proving the youngsters are still key.

 

16:50

Slovenia find something and close the gap to two goals. Martim Costa has to go off to have a bloody nose seen to, after he collides with Borut Mackovsek (accidentally on both parts). 

16:44

Diogo Marques does his best to stop a goal by Nejc Cehte, tumbling into the back of the net, but after video review it's given to Slovenia and the score is 25:28. 

16:42

Time to vote for the Player of the Match on the Home of Handball app.

16:39

Slovenian coach Uros Zorman calls a timeout as Portugal take their second four-goal lead of the afternoon, at 27:23. It's all gone Portugal's way in the last few minutes, with saves by Diogo Marques and technical mistakes by Slovenia all contributing. 

The Costa brothers have now scored 14 of Portugal's goals between them. 

16:35

Salvador Salvador earns Portugal's first suspension of the game for flopping in defence, but Leonel Fernandes, playing a good game, gives them a two-goal lead at 25:23. It's the second time in a few minutes they've held that margin. 

16:30

Klemen Ferlin is having a continued impact with some big saves, keeping the match level. Aleks Vlah has also scored a couple of lovely goals this half - but once again the Costa brothers are keeping Portugal well in the match. The score is 22:22 eight minutes into the second half.

16:22

Martim Costa scores the first goal of the second half. Here's how his shots in the first half were placed.

 

16:18

Had time to catch your breath? Settle in for the second half of this rollercoaster.

16:12

After that exciting first half, EHF journalist Courtney Gahan takes a look at the state of affairs and what's made the difference between Slovenia and Portugal so far.

The absence of key defender Blaz Blagotinsek through illness was felt early on Slovenia’s side, as he plays a key role in the middle block in defence. Slovenia also initially struggled a little to contain Portugal’s preference for speed and match it in their own offence, and Portugal were looking much stronger for a short while.

But a change from Dean Bombac to Miha Zarabec as centre back helped inject some more pace into the game. Continued rotation also meant Slovenia could come with more speed, and a resulting 6:2 run brought them back into the match just when the situation was looking very dicey. The half ends with the teams more on even footing and an exciting second 30 minutes is promised.

16:08 | HALF-TIME

Slovenia 17:18 Portugal

António Areia gives Portugal the lead with a fast break just before the buzzer, and this high-scoring game is on fire! Both sides have had good patches and bad patches, and the team which can limit the mistakes in the second half will surely end up the winners.

Martim Costa has scored seven goals from seven attempts in less than 12 minutes on court, as he's only playing in attack. Borut Mackovsek is Slovenia's top scorer, with four goals. The goalkeepers are having a tough day, with Gustavo Capdeville the best performer after five saves (22 per cent).

16:03

Slovenia now lead 16:15. A mistake by Martim Costa turns over the ball and Domen Novak scores on a fast break, but Francisco Costa replies 11 seconds later to close back to a one-goal game. The pace of this match is phenomenal.


15:57

A change in goal for Slovenia has worked wonders and now they're level again! Klemen Ferlin has faced two shots and made one save, but along with some Portugal mistakes Slovenia have suddenly gained in confidence. It's 12:12.

15:54

Now Portugal lead 12:8 after a strong period following a timeout. They're wasting absolutely no time on their counterattacks and Slovenia are struggling with this pace.

15:46

Gustavo Capdeville has had an excellent start, and helped by a good offensive performance so far from Pedro Portela and Martim Costa too, Portugal lead 8:6.

 

15:42

Portugal are known for playing fast and Slovenia have brought it right to them, attacking at the same tempo and making life tough for the 'Heroes of the Sea'. It's all square 11 minutes in.

15:35

For most of this tournament Diogo Marques and Klemen Ferlin have been the starting goalkeepers for Portugal and Slovenia, but today it's Gustavo Capdeville and Urban Lesjak. Capdeville's single save has helped give Portugal a 3:2 lead. 

15:30

Can Slovenia bounce back from losing to Sweden, or will Portugal continue their winning ways? We find out as they throw off!

15:15

One milestone to look out for for this match - Slovenia captain Jure Dolenec is five goals away from scoring 100 EHF EURO goals. Unfortunately for Slovenia, they are missing Blaz Blagotinsek through illness.

Follow the match here: Slovenia vs Portugal

15:00

We're back from a break and getting ready for the first match of the day, Slovenia vs Portugal - throwing off in 30 minutes!

They've met three times before at the EHF EURO, with Slovenia winning twice - including a 29:24 victory in the main round in 2020.

13:50

Aleks Vlah shot to attention last season as the top scorer of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase, for RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko. His performance earned him a transfer to Denmark and Aalborg.

Now, in his EHF EURO debut, the 26-year-old centre back is having another good tournament, top-scoring for Slovenia as they recorded three preliminary round wins ahead of losing to Sweden in the first main round game. 

Slovenia are up again tonight against Portugal, and Vlah is ready to run in chase of another win - and to add to their main round points.

20240119 SLO Vlah 2 UH
EHF EURO

Vlah: “I always seek perfection, but what matters is the tea…

FEATURE: Slovenian centre back Aleks Vlah is having a dream debut at the Men's EHF EURO

today, 9 hours ago

13:20

Want to come to the semi-finals in Cologne? The EHF EURO has teamed up with partner Josera to offer two VIP tickets for what are often the best matches in the championship (and given what we've seen so far, that means we're likely to have two amazing games). 

Just head to Josera's Instagram page for more information.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EHF EURO (@ehfeuro)

 

13:00

Before a match, it's good to get some fresh air and exercise! The Netherlands went for a nice stroll in beautiful Hamburg, like many German cities dusted white with snow (it's sticking around in Cologne too).

 

12:35

Austria delivered another surprise yesterday evening as they beat Hungary, and head coach Ales Pajovic has been talking to reporters this morning. The mood in the team is sky-high, even as they manage recovery from a series of intense matches - two wins and two draws in the tournament so far.

20240119 Pajovic Quote JE
I don’t know what happens, but it feels like we are on fire, we are full of confidence. Even in bad situations, we manage to keep our composure and to still play for each other. It is amazing to see such a motivation within the team.
Ales Pajovic
Head coach, Austria

12:10

These days we have a wealth of data available on every team and indeed every play at the competition, with tracking technology embedded inside the SELECT balls and on the equipment worn by the players. That enables KINEXON to track all sorts of statistics, including passes, running speed, possession time and more.

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan sat down with the data to look at what it says about the teams in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round. 

20240119 Kinexon 1 NT
EHF EURO

Next-level insights into EHF EURO 2024 title contenders

FEATURE: Which team ran the most? Who made the most passes? Dive in to the preliminary round statistics, provided by KINEXON

today, 10 hours ago

11:55

A lot of technology goes into keeping the teams fit these days - Slovenia's physios are using all the tools they can to keep their boys in top condition heading into tonight's game with Portugal.

 

11:25

Despite a few injuries, the Netherlands have had a solid tournament with some impressive handball. Their top scorer, Rutger ten Velde, chatted to EHF journalist Danijela Vekić about their EHF EURO so far.

20240118 NED Ten Velde 1 JC
EHF EURO

Rutger ten Velde: “We are always thinking of making new step…

FEATURE: The current Men's EHF EURO 2024 top scorer, Rutger ten Velde, talks about Dutch goals and his performance

yesterday

11:00

Goalkeepers continued to show their importance in the first two main round days - but who made the top of the top five saves list? You'll just have to watch to find out!

10:30

With round 1 of the main round over, we have the top five goals to share with you - and with six such close games behind us, they're classics.

 

10:00

Good morning and welcome to today's live blog, where we will be building up to another great day of main round action. Matches begin in Hamburg at 15:30 CET when Slovenia face Portugal. Let's have a look at the day preview!

20240118 Gp II Preview AM
EHF EURO

Classic Scandinavian rematch; three teams hunt main round wi…

GROUP II PREVIEW: Among the highlights as group II return for their second main round clashes is the battle between Denmark and Sweden

today, 13 hours ago
