16:08 | HALF-TIME
António Areia gives Portugal the lead with a fast break just before the buzzer, and this high-scoring game is on fire! Both sides have had good patches and bad patches, and the team which can limit the mistakes in the second half will surely end up the winners.
Martim Costa has scored seven goals from seven attempts in less than 12 minutes on court, as he's only playing in attack. Borut Mackovsek is Slovenia's top scorer, with four goals. The goalkeepers are having a tough day, with Gustavo Capdeville the best performer after five saves (22 per cent).
16:03
Slovenia now lead 16:15. A mistake by Martim Costa turns over the ball and Domen Novak scores on a fast break, but Francisco Costa replies 11 seconds later to close back to a one-goal game. The pace of this match is phenomenal.
15:57
A change in goal for Slovenia has worked wonders and now they're level again! Klemen Ferlin has faced two shots and made one save, but along with some Portugal mistakes Slovenia have suddenly gained in confidence. It's 12:12.
15:54
Now Portugal lead 12:8 after a strong period following a timeout. They're wasting absolutely no time on their counterattacks and Slovenia are struggling with this pace.
15:46
Gustavo Capdeville has had an excellent start, and helped by a good offensive performance so far from Pedro Portela and Martim Costa too, Portugal lead 8:6.
15:42
Portugal are known for playing fast and Slovenia have brought it right to them, attacking at the same tempo and making life tough for the 'Heroes of the Sea'. It's all square 11 minutes in.
15:35
For most of this tournament Diogo Marques and Klemen Ferlin have been the starting goalkeepers for Portugal and Slovenia, but today it's Gustavo Capdeville and Urban Lesjak. Capdeville's single save has helped give Portugal a 3:2 lead.
15:30
Can Slovenia bounce back from losing to Sweden, or will Portugal continue their winning ways? We find out as they throw off!
15:15
One milestone to look out for for this match - Slovenia captain Jure Dolenec is five goals away from scoring 100 EHF EURO goals. Unfortunately for Slovenia, they are missing Blaz Blagotinsek through illness.
Follow the match here: Slovenia vs Portugal
15:00
We're back from a break and getting ready for the first match of the day, Slovenia vs Portugal - throwing off in 30 minutes!
They've met three times before at the EHF EURO, with Slovenia winning twice - including a 29:24 victory in the main round in 2020.
13:50
Aleks Vlah shot to attention last season as the top scorer of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase, for RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko. His performance earned him a transfer to Denmark and Aalborg.
Now, in his EHF EURO debut, the 26-year-old centre back is having another good tournament, top-scoring for Slovenia as they recorded three preliminary round wins ahead of losing to Sweden in the first main round game.
Slovenia are up again tonight against Portugal, and Vlah is ready to run in chase of another win - and to add to their main round points.