Coaches’ corner: How a successful EHF FINAL4 is engineered

Two Scandinavian coaches going head-to-head

Györ are perennial contenders in the EHF Champions League Women and have been in the EHF FINAL4 more times than any other side, this being the ninth time when they are fighting for the trophy.

However, after a 11-match winning streak to start the season, their form dipped, prompting a coaching change from Ulrik Kirkely to Per Johansson. The Swedish coach is no stranger to the EHF FINAL4 – he has been to Budapest twice before as CSM Bucuresti coach.

“We had to change the system a bit. We added more intensity, harder trainings and the players responded well. They really wanted that, they really wanted to push the pedal a bit and go hard in all the matches,” says Johansson.

Now, Györ will face Team Esbjerg in a hugely exciting semi-final, with some of the best players in the world on the court. For Johansson, as well as for the departing Jesper Jensen, Johansson’s counterpart from Esbjerg, this will be all about controlling the tempo of the match. In fact, two Scandinavian coaches, one from Sweden and one from Denmark, but with different views of handball, will go head-to-head in this match, with a place in the final on the line.

“We will try to control the tempo a bit. We will not slow down the game, because we are not a team which likes to do that necessarily, but we will also not run like Györ does. This will be very a difficult match for us and for Györ too,” says Jensen, who will coach his final two matches at Esbjerg, leaving after a seven-year stint to focus on the Denmark women’s national team.

On the other hand, Jensen has some fantastic players at his disposal, like Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad, with the two backs combining for 180 goals this season. Kristine Breistøl and Rikke Iversen can also do some damage, therefore Esbjerg look like a strong challenge for Györ.

“We cannot think about stopping Reistad or Mørk. There are players in handball, like Vipers right back Anna Vyakhireva or Reistad, who can decide a match by themselves. Therefore, I think we can only limit the damage a player like Reistad can do. On the other hand, I think that we are a team with a better depth than Esbjerg,” says Johansson.

“Of course, they improved in that department, and have good players on the bench, but I think this can be the deciding factor, the depth, because the rhythm will be very good and we will need to substitute some players during the match too and we need meaningful contributions from all of our players in the squad.”