Court of Handball bans Monar from Nantes for two matches

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against the player Théo Monar from HBC Nantes (FRA) following the latter’s disqualification at the 54th minute of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase match between the French club and Elverum Handball (NOR), which took place in Nantes on 29 September 2022.

Théo Monar was directly disqualified for hitting his opponent in the face. The court has considered that the player’s behaviour to be intentional and meeting the characteristics of an unsportsmanlike conduct deserving further punishment. Therefore, the player is suspended for two matches.

Hence, the player is not allowed to participate in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase round 4 and 5, against the clubs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) and THW Kiel (GER), scheduled respectively on 5 October 2022 and 27 October 2022.

An appeal may be filed within seven days but shall not have any suspensive effect.