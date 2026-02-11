Court of Handball issues decision in Djurdjina Jaukovic case

During the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 match against Brest Bretagne Handball, which took place on 8 February 2026, Djurdjina Jaukovic was directly disqualified at minute 43'41'' of the match. After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Court of Handball found that the action was reckless and extremely dangerous.

Due to the unsportsmanlike conduct, the Court of Handball decided that Djurdjina Jaukovic is suspended from participation in EHF club competitions for one match. The player is therefore not entitled to participate in the next EHF Champions League Women match, scheduled for 14 February 2026 against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days but does not have a suspensive effect.