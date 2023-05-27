LIVE BLOG: Hungary and Portugal in close first men's semi-final
On the fourth day, the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 enters its final weekend with the quarter-finals and semi-finals both scheduled for Saturday.
- day 4 of EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré
- men's quarter-finals: Denmark vs Norway 2:0, Hungary vs Ukraine 2:0, Portugal vs Spain 2:1, Germany vs Croatia 2:0
- semi-finals, at 16:00 CEST: Hungary vs Portugal; at 17:00 CEST: Denmark vs Germany
- women's quarter-finals: Germany vs Greece 2:0, Norway vs Netherlands 0:2, Denmark vs Portugal 1:2, Spain vs Croatia 2:0
- semi-finals, at 18:00 CEST: Germany vs Spain; at 19:00 CEST: Portugal vs Netherlands
Saturday 27 May 2023
Vote for EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Teams
16:12
It is first set Hungary, 26:22. They certainly had the better start into this semi-final, but the way Portugal clawed their way back into leaves everything open for the second set.
Great stuff here on the sun-soaked court 1 here in Nazaré!
16:10
Team timeout, and 24:20 to Hungary with 22 seconds left. Can Portugal avoid dropping this opening set?
16:00
Yes, the semi-finals have started! Hungary against Portugal first. Join us on live on EHFTV – if you are not already doing so! (Geo-restrictions may apply, though.)
15:45
Let's have a quick look at the men's semi-final pairings:
- 16:00 CEST: Hungary vs Portugal
- Hungary: silver 2006; bronze 2007, 2009, 2019; fourth 2015, 2017
- Portugal: – (first semi-final)
- 17:00 CEST: Denmark Germany
- Denmark: gold 2019, 2021; bronze 2013, fourth 2009
- Germany: silver 2004, fourth 2006
15:05
A bit of time to catch our breaths before the semi-finals throw off...
Just want to take the opportunity to show you this EHF Beach Handball Instagram post, with EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly sharing his beach handball passion and knowledge as usual.
Oh, you hear Chris again for the semi-finals of course, but you will also see him co-hosting The Sunset Show on Twitch with Márcio Menino after play has been completed for the day.
14:41
This. Is. Sensational! Hosts Portugal do it twice!
The women surprisingly defeat Denmark in a shootout to reach the quarter-finals for the first time – just two hours after the men's teams achieved the same feat.
Portugal found something special after losing the first set without a chance (16:8), before taking the second 25:14 and coming back from behind again to win the shootout 8:6. Mariana Rocha made it 8:6 before Line Gyldenløve Kristensen stepped on court to take the last one... but she did what she hardly ever does: missing.
So, no third straight medal for Denmark, after gold in 2019 and silver in 2021.
14:33
So, it Spain who enter the quarter-finals, winning the second set against Croatia as well, but close: 21:10. They will meet Spain in the semi tonight. But who will be the last team through? Portugal or Denmark?
14:32
Can you believe it?! Portugal take the second set 24:14 and force Denmark into a shootout on court 1!
The men did it earlier today, can the women follow?! Remember, Portugal never finished better than fifth in either the women's or the men's competition.
14:19
Denmark and Spain are one step closer to the women's semi-finals. On court 1, 2019 champions Denmark dominate Portugal in the opening period (16:8), with Frederikke Lærke Seeliger contributing 10. On court 2, Spain beat Croatia 25:17 and are close to their fourth semi-final in the last five European Championships.
14:04
The last women's quarter-finals are running, but I want your attention for something else: the EHF has just released the nominations for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Teams. And the best thing: you can vote right away to pick your favourite players! Note, voting is open until Sunday 14:00 CEST.
Men's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Team nominations
Goalkeeper:
- Martin Nørlund Christensen (DEN)
- Moritz Ebert (GER)
- László Nahaj (HUN)
Defender:
- Francisco Santos (POR)
- Josip Leko (CRO)
- Dario Mata (ESP)
MVP:
- Igor Kopyshynskyi (UKR)
- Martin Vilstrup Andersen (DEN)
- Attila Kun (HUN)
- Kristoffer Stenberg Henriksen (NOR)
- Gabriel Conceição (POR)
- Victor Paldanius (SWE)
Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Team nominations
Goalkeeper:
- Katharina Filter (GER)
- Magdalini Kepesidou (GRE)
- Ditte Folden Vind (DEN)
Defender:
- Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar (GER)
- Elisabeth Hammerstad (NOR)
- Catarina Oliveira (POR)
MVP:
- María Asunción Batista Portero (ESP)
- Meike Kruijer (NED)
- Isabel Kattner (GER)
- Marte Sirén Figenschau (NOR)
- Line Gyldenløve Kristensen (DEN)
- Eleni Kerlidi (GRE)
13:53
Two spots taken, two spots up for grabs. Which teams join Germany and Netherlands into the women's semi-finals?
On court 1, the 2019 champions and 2021 runners-up Denmark take on hosts Portugal, with the winners setting up a semi against Netherlands. And over on court 12, Spain and Croatia will battle it out for a place in the medal matches, with Germany as their next opponents later today.
13:41
Just no stopping this Germany team! After a tight opening set (23:22, golden goal), the defending champions dominate the second (27:12) to stretch their winning streak to 32 matches – and more importantly, secure their place in the semi-finals.
And what to say about Netherlands? They return to the semi-finals since winning the bronze in 2019, beating Norway 27:22, 25:22 in a high-class encounter on court 2.
Soon we will find who Germany and Netherlands will meet next in the semi-finals later today.
13:16
Just the close match you would expect here on court 1 but it is Germany who take the first set on a golden goal: 23:22. On court 2, the Dutch have a flying start against Norway and end the first period on 27:22, with Meike Kruijer scoring more than half of her team's points: 15.
12:56
Wow, what a breathtaking start to day 4!
Now right on to the women's quarter-finals, with defending champions Germany taking on 2018 World Champions Greece in the first session on court 1. The DJ treats us to Udo Jürgens' all-time classic "Griechischer Wein" – something for both teams, I guess ;-)
Women's quarter-finals, at 13:00 CEST:
- court 1: Germany vs Greece
- court 2: Norway vs Netherlands
At 14:00 CEST:
- court 1: Denmark vs Portugal
- court 2: Spain vs Croatia
For the semi-finals later Saturday, it will be Germany/Greece vs Spain/Croatia, and Denmark/Portugal vs Norway/Netherlands.
12:42
Court 1 in Nazaré erupts for joy! Portugal edge out Spain in a dramatic shootout and advance to the semi-finals – already securing their best ever finish at a Beach Handball EURO! Simao Santos with 16 and Gabriel Conceiçao with 13 the leading scorers against Spain, the three-time champions that will not add another medal this time.
12:36
Germany end Croatia's title dreams! In two periods that could not be closer, Germany win 2:0 (22:20, 23:22) on a golden goal in the last set. Pure drama!
12:16
Well well, first advantage goes to the hosts on court 1, as Portugal win the opening set 22:18 against Spain. Over on court 2, Germany take the first set against Croatia 22:20.
All to play for the second sets, you feel. Those are both excellent, close games!
12:00
We have Denmark and Hungary as confirmed men's semi-finalists – but who are they going to play for a place in Sunday's final?
Denmark will face the winners of Germany vs Croatia (on court 2); Hungary will be up against the winners of Portugal vs Spain (court 1).
11:32
Denmark keep their title defence well on track! They down Norway in the first quarter-final on court 1, with a golden goal in the first set (23:20) and a clear advantage in the second (20:14). I posted Martin Vilstrup's video here on the live blog earlier this morning, and he is the big man for Denmark with a tally of 20 points.
Over on court 2, Hungary live up to their billing as the favourites against Ukraine and take a clean 2:0 win as well: 26:22, 26:18. Norbert Gyene once more the outstanding scorer for Hungary, with a stunning 24 points.
Next, let's find out who they are going to play...
11:14
The first two quarter-finals are in full flow, so watch them now live on EHFTV – though be aware that matches might be geo-blocked for local broadcasters' rights reasons.
Denmark take a intense opener on a golden goal 23:22 against Norway, while Hungary win the first set against Ukraine 26:22.
Time to quickly check the highlights from day 3:
11:01
Yes, play is running on all courts!
(Of course, on courts 3 and 4 the cross matches are being played, see the full schedule and scores on our EHF beach handball liveticker.)
10:52
We haven's counted if we had exactly 100 questions for Martin Vilstrup, but we were close, I think. Anyway, watch the Denmark evergreen talk about beach handball, the EURO, his career, his personal life, well about almost everything:
10:43
So, men's quarter-finals first, and we get the action on court 1 underway with a true Scandinavian derby between titleholders Denmark and neighbours Norway, followed by the Iberian derby between hosts Portugal and Spain later:
Men's quarter-finals, at 11:00 CEST:
- court 1: Denmark vs Norway
- court 2: Hungary vs Ukraine
At 12:00 CEST:
- court 1: Portugal vs Spain
- court 2: Germany vs Croatia
For the semi-finals later Saturday, it will be Hungary/Ukraine vs Portugal/Spain, and Denmark/Norway vs Germany/Croatia.
10:35
Bom dia from Nazaré!
Welcome to the live blog for day 4 of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023. It is the start of the final weekend so all matches are 'make or break' now.
We start in just under half an hour with the men's quarter-finals, then the women's, followed by the semi-finals in both competitions after a one-hour-break in the afternoon.
Busy schedule, you say? Well that is not all, as we will have the announcement of the All-star Team nominations (for which you will be able to vote!) at 14:00 CEST and the second The Sunset Show on our Twitch channel after play has been completed on court 1 this evening.
But let's start with a look back at the Top 5 Plays from yesterday: