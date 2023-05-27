11:32

Denmark keep their title defence well on track! They down Norway in the first quarter-final on court 1, with a golden goal in the first set (23:20) and a clear advantage in the second (20:14). I posted Martin Vilstrup's video here on the live blog earlier this morning, and he is the big man for Denmark with a tally of 20 points.

Over on court 2, Hungary live up to their billing as the favourites against Ukraine and take a clean 2:0 win as well: 26:22, 26:18. Norbert Gyene once more the outstanding scorer for Hungary, with a stunning 24 points.

Next, let's find out who they are going to play...

11:14

The first two quarter-finals are in full flow, so watch them now live on EHFTV – though be aware that matches might be geo-blocked for local broadcasters' rights reasons.

Denmark take a intense opener on a golden goal 23:22 against Norway, while Hungary win the first set against Ukraine 26:22.

Time to quickly check the highlights from day 3:

11:01

Yes, play is running on all courts!

(Of course, on courts 3 and 4 the cross matches are being played, see the full schedule and scores on our EHF beach handball liveticker.)

10:52

We haven's counted if we had exactly 100 questions for Martin Vilstrup, but we were close, I think. Anyway, watch the Denmark evergreen talk about beach handball, the EURO, his career, his personal life, well about almost everything:

10:43

So, men's quarter-finals first, and we get the action on court 1 underway with a true Scandinavian derby between titleholders Denmark and neighbours Norway, followed by the Iberian derby between hosts Portugal and Spain later:

Men's quarter-finals, at 11:00 CEST:

court 1: Denmark vs Norway

court 2: Hungary vs Ukraine

At 12:00 CEST:

court 1: Portugal vs Spain

court 2: Germany vs Croatia

For the semi-finals later Saturday, it will be Hungary/Ukraine vs Portugal/Spain, and Denmark/Norway vs Germany/Croatia.

10:35

Bom dia from Nazaré!

Welcome to the live blog for day 4 of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023. It is the start of the final weekend so all matches are 'make or break' now.

We start in just under half an hour with the men's quarter-finals, then the women's, followed by the semi-finals in both competitions after a one-hour-break in the afternoon.

Busy schedule, you say? Well that is not all, as we will have the announcement of the All-star Team nominations (for which you will be able to vote!) at 14:00 CEST and the second The Sunset Show on our Twitch channel after play has been completed on court 1 this evening.

But let's start with a look back at the Top 5 Plays from yesterday: