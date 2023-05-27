20230527

Vote for EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Teams

27 May 2023, 11:31

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 is in its decisive phase so it is time to honour the MVPs, the goalkeepers and the defenders that have impressed the most. Here are the nominations for the Men's and the Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Team – and your chance to cast your vote right away.

A panel of beach handball experts from the EHF has put the performances of all teams and players under the microscope and has selected for each gender three players for both the goalkeeper and the defender position and six names for the MVP award.

So, who should get the honours? The word is now up to all the fans, who can vote using the tool at the bottom. Have your say and decide who deserves their spot on the All-star Teams.

Please note, voting ends on Sunday 28 May at 14:00 CEST!

Men's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Team nominations

Goalkeeper:

  • Martin Nørlund Christensen (DEN)
  • Moritz Ebert (GER)
  • László Nahaj (HUN)

Defender:

  • Francisco Santos (POR)
  • Josip Leko (CRO)
  • Dario Mata (ESP)

MVP:

  • Igor Kopyshynskyi (UKR)
  • Martin Vilstrup Andersen (DEN)
  • Attila Kun (HUN)
  • Kristoffer Stenberg Henriksen (NOR)
  • Gabriel Conceição (POR)
  • Victor Paldanius (SWE)

Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Team nominations

Goalkeeper:

  • Katharina Filter (GER)
  • Magdalini Kepesidou (GRE)
  • Ditte Folden Vind (DEN)

Defender:

  • Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar (GER)
  • Elisabeth Hammerstad (NOR)
  • Catarina Oliveira (POR)

MVP:

  • María Asunción Batista Portero (ESP)
  • Meike Kruijer (NED)
  • Isabel Kattner (GER)
  • Marte Sirén Figenschau (NOR)
  • Line Gyldenløve Kristensen (DEN)
  • Eleni Kerlidi (GRE)
