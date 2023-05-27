Vote for EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Teams

A panel of beach handball experts from the EHF has put the performances of all teams and players under the microscope and has selected for each gender three players for both the goalkeeper and the defender position and six names for the MVP award.

So, who should get the honours? The word is now up to all the fans, who can vote using the tool at the bottom. Have your say and decide who deserves their spot on the All-star Teams.

Please note, voting ends on Sunday 28 May at 14:00 CEST!