Danish teams win two titles at European Masters Games

A total of 19 teams from eight different European countries took part in the handball events of the 2023 European Masters Games in Tampere, Finland last week.

The fifth European Masters Games include 29 sports in total; the four-day handball competitions ended with the finals on Sunday.

Denmark were the only nation winning in more than one age category: FIF/HØJ won the Women 33+/45+ title, and Kolding IF were the best in the Men 45+/50+.

Masters Porto were the only team to successfully defend their title from last year – in the Men 35+ category. Budapest Old Boys 50 and 55 reached the finals in their categories but both teams failed to land the title, like the ‘50’ team had done at the European Masters 2022 in Granollers.

A third team from Hungary, Angylok, also appeared in a final but lost, in the Women 33+/43+.

Handball finals at 2023 European Masters Games:

Women 33+/43+

- FIF/HØJ (DEN) vs Angyalok (HUN) 25:14

Men 35+

- Masters Porto (POR) vs HK Pötsi (FIN) 17:12

Men 45+/50+

- Kolding IF (DEN) vs Budapest Old Boys 50 (HUN) 22:10

Men 55+

- HC Viimsi (EST) vs Budapest Old Boys 55 (HUN) 14:10

The full results are available here. The matches were played over 2x15 minutes without a break and team timeouts; the finals were 2x20 minutes including a five-minute break at half-time plus one team timeout per half.