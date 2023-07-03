Time for talents to shine at M17 European Open

Sweden won four of the first seven editions of the M17 European Open, but the hosts missed out on a fifth title when they lost the 2019 final to Faroe Islands.

That result from the last European Open – the 2021 edition was called off amid the pandemic – marked the international breakthrough for a strong generation of players from Faroe Islands, who recently helped the senior national team qualify for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 for the first time.

The European Open was first held in 2005 and has always been a showcase of talent, and the 2023 will be no exception.

A total of 20 teams – 19 from Europe plus Brazil – have entered the event, which starts with four five-team groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the main round. The two group winners from the main round will contest the final on Friday.

The preliminary round groups and results are available here; matches are streamed live on EHFTV. Visit the official tournament homepage for additional information.

Men's 17 European Open

Past winners: