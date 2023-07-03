Hosts Germany take under-21 world title

It is the third time Germany take the under-21 world title, after their back-to-back successes in 2009 and 2011. The result kept Hungary waiting for their first crown, as they lost a final for the second time after 1977.

Spain and Portugal, winners and runners-up of the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2022, finished ninth and sixth, respectively.

France, who won gold when the tournament was last held in 2019 before the pandemic, missed out on the semi-finals for the first time since 2011 and finished 11th.

The Junior World Championship was staged with 32 teams for the first time. European teams made for half of the participants; the highest-ranked non-European nation was Egypt in 10th place.