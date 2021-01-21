Playing schedule updates – 21 January
Below is an overview of matches in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 that have been rescheduled after their earlier postponement.
This overview is updated regularly so keep coming back to stay up to date.
DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21
Rescheduled matches:
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Originally scheduled for round 2
New playing time: Wednesday 27 January 2021, 18:45 CET
CSM Bucuresti vs SG BBM Bietigheim
Originally scheduled for round 9
New playing time: Saturday 30 January 2021, 16:00 CET
Vipers Kristiansand vs Metz Handball
Originally scheduled for round 7
New playing time: Saturday 30 January 2021, 18:00 CET
Buducnost vs Györi Audi ETO KC
Originally scheduled for round 6
New playing time: Saturday 30 January 2021, 18:00 CET
HC Podravka Vegeta vs CSKA
Originally scheduled for round 9
New playing time: Sunday 31 January 2021, 14:00 CET
Metz Handball vs Vipers Kristiansand
Originally scheduled for round 8
New playing time: Wednesday 3 February 2021, 18:45 CET
Rostov-Don vs Vipers Kristiansand
Originally scheduled for round 6
New playing time: Tuesday 9 February 2021, 16:00 CET
SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
Originally scheduled for round 6
New playing time: Tuesday 9 February 2021, 17:00 CET
New playing time to be announced:
Round 12
Rostov-Don (RUS) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
(Original playing time: Saturday, 23 January 2021 at 16:00 CET)
New playing time: TBA
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
(Original playing time: Saturday, 23 January 2021 at 18:00 CET)
New playing time: TBA
Round 9
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)
Originally scheduled for round 9 and rescheduled for 13 January
New playing time: TBA
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
(Original playing time: Sunday, 22 November 2020 at 16:00 CET)
New playing time: TBA
Round 6
CSKA (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
(Original playing time: Saturday, 24 October 2020)
New playing time: TBA
Round 4
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
(Original playing time: Sunday, 11 October 2020)
New playing time: TBA
Round 3
RK Krim Mercator vs Team Esbjerg
Original playing time: Saturday, 26 September 2020)
New playing time: TBA