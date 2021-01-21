Below is an overview of matches in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 that have been rescheduled after their earlier postponement.

This overview is updated regularly so keep coming back to stay up to date.

DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21

Rescheduled matches: Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Originally scheduled for round 2

New playing time: Wednesday 27 January 2021, 18:45 CET CSM Bucuresti vs SG BBM Bietigheim

Originally scheduled for round 9

New playing time: Saturday 30 January 2021, 16:00 CET Vipers Kristiansand vs Metz Handball

Originally scheduled for round 7

New playing time: Saturday 30 January 2021, 18:00 CET Buducnost vs Györi Audi ETO KC

Originally scheduled for round 6

New playing time: Saturday 30 January 2021, 18:00 CET HC Podravka Vegeta vs CSKA

Originally scheduled for round 9

New playing time: Sunday 31 January 2021, 14:00 CET Metz Handball vs Vipers Kristiansand

Originally scheduled for round 8

New playing time: Wednesday 3 February 2021, 18:45 CET Rostov-Don vs Vipers Kristiansand

Originally scheduled for round 6

New playing time: Tuesday 9 February 2021, 16:00 CET SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Originally scheduled for round 6

New playing time: Tuesday 9 February 2021, 17:00 CET New playing time to be announced: Round 12 Rostov-Don (RUS) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

(Original playing time: Saturday, 23 January 2021 at 16:00 CET)

New playing time: TBA Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

(Original playing time: Saturday, 23 January 2021 at 18:00 CET)

New playing time: TBA Round 9 Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)

Originally scheduled for round 9 and rescheduled for 13 January

New playing time: TBA BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

(Original playing time: Sunday, 22 November 2020 at 16:00 CET)

New playing time: TBA

Round 6

CSKA (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

(Original playing time: Saturday, 24 October 2020)

New playing time: TBA

Round 4

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

(Original playing time: Sunday, 11 October 2020)

New playing time: TBA

Round 3

RK Krim Mercator vs Team Esbjerg

Original playing time: Saturday, 26 September 2020)

New playing time: TBA