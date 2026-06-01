Diego Simonet: My next goal is to be a good father
The Winamax EHF Finals 2026 were supposed to be the last international highlight for Diego Simonet, but unfortunately, the centre back got injured ahead of the weekend, played a few minutes in the semi-final against THW Kiel and then missed the bronze medal match against SG Flensburg-Handewitt.
The 36-year-old centre back supported his team from the stands in Hamburg and will finally bid farewell to his playing career on Saturday, in Montpellier Handball’s last league match, against Nîmes, following 13 incredible years with the side.