“It was very hard at the beginning, because it was the moment when all your friends went to a party, or you think you miss all the important things of your young life. To be a professional, to play for the national team — that was my dream when I was young. I knew that to become a player of the national team, I had to go to Europe, being very far away from my family,” says Diego Simonet about the time when he left his family.

“For me, the first dream was to follow my big brother, who started to play in Europe. I followed his career and I wanted to be like him, so what came after was beyond my dreams.”

The relationship with Pablo and Sebastian is still very special, but they rarely meet nowadays: “The only moment I see my brothers is for Christmas or New Year, but we were so lucky to play together in the national team. We are not only brothers, but friends, because when we play together, there is this special connection that maybe only brothers can have.