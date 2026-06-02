“I think it’s in the DNA of the club. Winning the EHF Champions League is the top goal for the team at the beginning of every season and we fight hard to achieve it,” explains right back Dika Mem.

The French player has won the trophy four times already and this year will be his ninth time playing the EHF FINAL4. But he says he is still not used to the experience.

“No way. I’m still excited to go there, about as much as when I was the first time,” he says, before adding: “None of the players or the people at the club take it for granted. We know how hard it is to be there.

“People might think it’s easy because Barça qualify almost every year. But it is not. Qualifying for the EHF FINAL4 is a huge task, as you play all season long against the best teams in the world,” adds Mem.