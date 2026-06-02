Mem has the opportunity, in 2026, to win his fourth EHF Champions League, which only a handful of players have previously done. Top of the list of titles is Barça head coach Carlos Ortega, who has lifted the trophy eight times so far — six as a player, two as a coach — but Mem has ambitions of leaving an even bigger mark on his sport.
“I always said I wanted to write the history of handball, and this year is another chance. I want to win as many trophies as possible, and I am always hungry for the next one,” he says.
This year, Mem has displayed plenty of motivation. Although he was slowed down by an injury in the middle of the winter, he has still scored 52 goals in the Champions League, and his teammates made sure that when he was absent the gap was filled.
“I think it’s great that the young players are able to deliver. We lose important players every summer and every summer we hear that Barça is not going to be as strong as before,” he says. “But I think that every new player is impregnated by our DNA, by this hunger for victory that is alive within our team.”