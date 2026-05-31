Nebojša Simić: “The MVP award is the cherry on the cake”
16 saves and an incredible match in the semi-final against Flensburg (37:30), then 11 saves in the final against Kiel (24:23), nine of them in the second half: Nebojša Simić has become MT Melsungen’s hero at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 in Hamburg. Simić's performance was a main reason for the German club's first ever trophy.
I had a whirlwind of emotions after the final whistle: I cried, I laughed, I celebrated — and afterwards I will have a few beers. I will never forget this day for the rest of my life.