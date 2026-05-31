“A dream came true.” 🏆❤️



Inspired by legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Nebojsa Simić has written his own chapter of sporting history.



From crucial saves to European champion — what a journey.#ehffinals #ehfel #elm #handball pic.twitter.com/SopL1enImd — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 31, 2026

The Montenegrin goalkeeper even returned home with two pieces of silverware: the gold medal for the title in the EHF European League and the MVP award for the best player at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026.

“The gold medal is the cake, the big pie, and on top of that is the MVP award, the cherry on top. It's nice to be MVP, but the gold medal means everything to me. I could live without the award, but not without the gold medal,” Simić said after the final.