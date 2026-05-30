HAMBURG — Comments from players and coaches at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 on Saturday after THW Kiel beat Montpellier 29:28 (15:12) in the first semi-final and MT Melsungen defeated SG Flensburg-Handewitt 37:30 (15:14) in the second semi-final.

THW Kiel

Filip Jicha (CZE) — head coach

On beating Montpellier:

"It was a typical FINAL4 semi-final with a lot of emotion, technical mistakes and nervousness of both sides, but also a lot of power and fight. We had an advantage in the first half thanks to our line players, we scored some goals in a row, had a great defence and Andy was well. But we knew - as always in such a semi-final - Montpellier would come back. They pushed us, we did not start well and we were down by two goals. Then our 7vs 6 worked well and our more offensive defence brought us back. The last attack was so typical for a final tournament. Andy did a great match and I have huge respect for my guys, as for 10 minutes we were one man down, which is not easy against a team like Montpellier."

Andreas Wolff (GER) – goalkeeper

On the win against Montpellier:

“I always believed that we could win, but we struggled. We were up by goals, then Montpellier fought back bravely, they put us under a lot of pressure and we could not score like in first half. In the end, we showed a great mentality, we came back and won this game. Last year we were the losers now the winners. But today’s match does not meant that much, tomorrow is the game we came for and we go to get the title here.”

On saving many penalties:

“It was a lucky coincidence, but we trained exactly for this scenario in the last two training sessions. This helped us tremendously, I am happy that I could help the team.”

On the last action of the match:

“I don’t remember it too much, as I was so focused. I was just hoping for a save, I got the ball on the foot, the ball did not come perfectly to Rogerio, so I could save it again.”

Lukas Zerbe (GER) - right wing

On the key for the victory:

"We remained cool when we were playing with 7-vs-6, we waited for our chances, played calm. And we did not concede so many empty-net goals, as we know that Montpellier are really strong in fastbreaks. Therefore, we had some more power in the end. We did not think about the 2025 defeat, as this was a completely different match. And in the end, the outcome was different.

On many penalties being missed:

“We missed too many, but we also know, what our goalkeepers are able to. In every training session, Andy and Gonzalo are true killers against penalties, so we know we can always rely on them. Andy proved it again today.”

Veron Načinović (CRO) – line player

On the victory over Montpellier:

“It were two similar games last season and this season, and again it was completely crazy. We played a very good first half, then they came back and played really strong. In the end, we had a really great goalkeeper and our coach took the right decisions for the last minutes. It was really, really close.”

Montpellier Handball

Érick Mathé (FRA) — head coach

On losing against Kiel:

"It was all about mentality. It was a very good match with a lot of fight and combat, it was a tense match. Both teams were very nervous at the start, it was constantly a tight score. I am proud of my team how to fight back to turn the match. This shows a lot of character after a difficult week for us with the French cup final on Sunday, a league match on Tuesday and today. In the end it was as tight as last year, with the opposite outcome."

Rogerio Moraes (BRA) – line player

On missing out on Sunday's final:

"We had a hard week, it was a very tough game, definitely a good game for the fans with fight, ups and downs. This is sport and it is what it is. Now we have a short time to prepare for Sunday, it is important for us to finish the best way possible.”

Valentin Porte (FRA) – right back

On losing to Kiel:

"One goal is the smallest difference you can win or lose. Last year we won, this year, Kiel won. The difference today was that we missed six penalties. This was too much for a match like this."

Benjamin Richert (FRA) – right wing

On the defeat in the semi-final:

"This is sports. Once you win, once you lose. It was about details, and we missed too many shots, especially penalties. Desbonnet saved many shots, but we missed too many on the other side."

MT Melsungen

Roberto Parrondo (ESP) – head coach

On the match and the final result:

“It was not easy, though the final result looks like a big advantage. It was a tough match, we needed to play highly focused in any attack and in defence we had to stop these amazing players. We are very, very happy, we did something really, really good today.”

On preparing for the final against THW Kiel:

"We have to get the players ready for tomorrow. Before going to sleep we will talk about Kiel, then some instructions tomorrow morning. For fans, a final tournament is absolutely amazing but for me as a coach it is not good. I have less than 24 hours to prepare the most important match, this is what I hate. So, it is important to sleep, to enjoy our victory and then do our best tomorrow.”

Timo Kastening (GER) – right wing

On making it to the final:

“I hope we keep on playing with this flow. I never won a trophy with any club or the national team, so I hope we win our first title tomorrow.”

Dainis Kristopans (LAT) – right back

On the match against Flensburg:

"It was a big match but also big stress for me. It was like a revenge for last year. It was supposed to be a 50:50 game like last season and we prepared really well. Again, we had one more opportunity and it would be really hard to not use it. All the week we were preparing, we were working really hard. I don't know if we were preparing so much this season like for this one. The first half was not so nice for the spectators, it was a lot about tactics. In the second half we got tired, but there was no space to think about tiredness, so everybody just went to play. I think we gave everything."

On playing the final on Sunday:

"I would like to celebrate, but I know that tomorrow is an even more difficult day. We need to concentrate for tomorrow and leave some energy."

On the red card against David Mandić:

"It was a bad moment and for sure it's not helping the team when you lose one of the players. Mandić is helping us a lot, so we lost one opportunity. It was a little bit painful emotionally for the team.

On the final against THW Kiel:

"I think it will be a difficult game. We know each other, we are tired, they are tired, as they did not have an easy game. We and them have some injury problems. Let's see, who will be stronger tomorrow, who will have more energy and maybe will be more concentrated. We have a great coach with great tactical ideas. But in a final, tactics is just 10%, 90% are heart and emotions."

Nebojsa Simić (MNE) – goalkeeper

On making it to the final:

"We're playing a difficult season, now we are in the final. This season, when everything did not look so good, we can win the very first title. I hope we enjoy this chance tomorrow. I'm not just happy with today's win, I need a second win tomorrow, because we have enough silver medals."

On saving two penalties in a row:

“Those penalty saves were very important, because Emil Jakobsen was in a very good rhythm, had scored six goals in the first half. When I saved both, that was what turned this game around. When we were ahead three or four goals, I could help the team that Flensburg did not get closer anymore. This period was crucial for the win.”

On playing against Kiel:

“We played against each other many times, and I hope that tomorrow will be on our side. They are a big club, they have played so many finals. I have to say, we don't have experience with titles, but we have experience with finals, and now it's our time hopefully.”

SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Aleš Pajovic (SLO) – head coach

On the match against Melsungen:

“We tried everything. In the first half, we couldn’t manage to cope with Melsungen’s 7vs6, we were trying and trying, but it did not work. With one goal behind at half-time, the game was still open, then it went the opposite way from we wanted. We could not stop their attacks, and we did not have our day in attack. Simic had 16 saves, our goalkeepers eight, beside, we caused nine technical faults, that was the difference. And when we were down by four, five goals, we did not manage to find the way back. And at a tournament like this it is not possible to turn a match around when you are down like this."

Simon Pytlick (DEN) – left back

On the defeat against Melsungen:

"Melsungen played a really good game, it was difficult. We did not make it to the final, which was our goal, so now we have deal mentally with this. We have to recover and then be ready for tomorrow.”

Benjamin Buric (BIH) – goalkeeper

On the match against Melsungen:

“Melsungen really played well, on both ends of the court. We could not reach our normal level today. After two great EHF Finals, this match was nothing, one of the worst in the whole season. We fought hard, but Melsungen played smart and their goalkeeper had his day today. Their win was well-deserved. In the second half, we tried to keep the speed high, but it did not work well against their 7-against-6. Their defence was aggressive and our weak period in the middle of the second half was decisive already. You cannot come back with five, six goals behind when you face a team like Melsungen.”

image © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff