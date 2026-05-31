13:43
Like Flensburg with Golla, Montpellier also have a key player appearing at his last international event for the club this weekend: Diego Simonet, who ends his career after the season. The Argentine, though, didn't arrive fully fit in Hamburg and he has decided to sit out the third-place match this afternoon to avoid further risks.
Simonet won a string of gold medals with Argentina in Pan and South American Championships, but will be best remembered in Europe for leading Montpellier to the club's second EHF Champions League triumph, in 2018, when the centre back was named the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.
13:30
We are 90 minutes away from the throw-off of the third place match, which was the big final last year: Montpellier vs Flensburg.
Currently, Flensburg are third in the Bundesliga — above Kiel and Melsungen — but they lost their last two domestic league games, as well as Saturday's semi-final. Still, Flensburg captain Johannes Golla will want to take a some positives from this weekend before leaving the club and returning to... Melsungen next season.
12:58
Not only that beautiful trophy is at stake today, but also a potential starting berth for the EHF Champions League in the 2026/27 season. That applies when Füchse Berlin will not win the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne in two weeks' time, so then either Kiel or Melsungen will earn that ticket to Europe's top flight. This is according to new regulations explained here.
12.24
Before we dive into today's matches, let's have a quick recap of those spectacular semi-finals from yesterday. Here are the highlight videos for you:
12:08
Did I just hear you say: Wow, I don't want to miss a second of today's action?! Well, you don't have to! There are plenty of options to follow the matches live, which we have summarised for you here.
But maybe you even prefer the on-site experience but have not bought your ticket yet? Don't panic, it's not too late. There are still some day tickets left for Sunday and they come with a discount, so if you want to score your seat at Barclays Arena like a buzzer-beater, you can still do so. Find all the relevant ticket sales information here.
See you in Hamburg?!
12:00
Moin! Hello from Hamburg and welcome to the live blog covering the all-decisive closing day of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026!
On 30/31 August 2025, the EHF European League Men 2025/26 started with the first leg of the qualification round. Exactly nine months later, the final curtain comes down on this enthralling season today as we are going to find out who will be our new champions — either THW Kiel or MT Melsungen.
Kiel edged out Montpellier Handball (29:28) and Melsungen downed SG Flensburg-Handewitt (37:30) in Saturday's semi-finals, so let's have a look at what awaits us today in the Sunday preview from EHF journalist Björn Pazen: