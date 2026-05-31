14:42

And then there is this remarkable comparison between the two head coaches of today's finalists. Both Kiel's Filip Jicha and Melsungen's Roberto Parrondo have won the EHF Champions League as players and as coach.

As coach, they did so in consecutive years: Parrondo in 2019 with HC Vardar, Jicha in 2020 with his current club. As players, though, is where the story gets interesting, as Parrondo won it in 2008 and 2009 with Ciudad Real from his native Spain... both times against Jicha's Kiel. But the Czech player and his German side struck back in 2012, beating Atletico Madrid with Parrondo...

So, both Jicha and Parrondo know a thing or two about winning European trophies.

14:33

Mentioning Andreas Wolff for Kiel, we have to mention Nebojsa Simić for Melsungen, too. Having missed the trip to Hamburg due to injury last year, Simić starred for Melsungen in the semi-final Saturday, as he grew into the match and played a stunning second half, highlighted by back-to-back penalty saves against Emil Jakobsen, which were key moments for his team on the way to their breath-taking 37:30 win over the titleholders.

Will he stand like a wall in the final against Kiel as well?

14:19

So, Kiel are back in a European final five and a half years after they won that unique mid-winter edition of the EHF FINAL4 in December 2020. Andreas Wolff had just left Kiel for Kielce at that time, but he is back between the posts... and how! Wolff's double save in the closing seconds to deny Montpellier a late equaliser in their semi-final Saturday are already an all-time classic.

Wolff himself, though, stays humble:

14:08

So, let's look beyond the third place match now, as the big final follows after that. Melsungen, playing their first ever European final and therefore eying their maiden trophy, are up against Kiel, the club who have seen it and done it all in European handball before — except for winning the EHF European League, which was only founded in 2020/21 to replace the EHF Cup, which Kiel did win four times. In fact, this is Kiel's first European final since winning the EHF Champions League for the fourth time in 2020.

While Melsungen have not beaten Kiel in their three European meetings so far (two wins for Kiel, one draw), they did come out victorious when they last faced each other in the Bundesliga. Look at this:

Kiel vs Melsungen in 2025/26 — 1-0-1 60:59