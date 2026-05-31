Both sides eye EHF Champions League start next season

The duel of two disappointed and mentally exhausted teams was anything but boring despite the low speed in the second half. Both sides were eager to make their fans in Barclays Arena happy with a win. In the beginning, Montpellier caused too many mistakes, but then managed to catch up and stop Flensburg’s fast pace. In the end, the former titleholders caused less mistakes in crunch time and took a deserved win. It was their fifth victory in six matches at the EHF Finals in Hamburg since 2024.

Both sides still hope for a spot in the EHF Champions League with an upgrade from European League. Both sides currently rank third in their domestic leagues, and have two matches still remaining. Paris Saint-Germain Handball are confirmed as the champions of the Starligue, as are SC Magdeburg in the Bundesliga. In contrast to Flensburg, Montpellier have won a trophy this season — even two, as they won the domestic Supercup in August and the French cup a week ago.