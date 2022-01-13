Dmitrieva: “I have recharged my batteries”

“I was even more tired mentally than physically, so my brain needed a rest. After the Olympics, I didn’t even want to watch handball,” Dmitrieva said.

“But after a while, I started to miss the game. And when I watched the World Championship matches, I felt that I wanted to be on the court again. I saw the girls playing and was reacting like: ‘Damn, why did you pass the ball there?’”

She has seen all CSKA matches this season, either online or from the stands, and kept in touch with her teammates. And while the team has gone through some changes, the player thinks that the basic principles have remained the same.

“The core has stayed, and Ana Gros is a good reinforcement. Now our game is a bit different because Ana’s qualities allow to shoot more from the back court,” Dmitrieva said.

“The basic requirements are the same: defence is the key. In this respect, Florentin Pera is similar to Russian coaches, we have been taught to play like that since childhood.”

During the four-month break, she visited her family and friends in home town Togliatti, and also traveled to the Maldives together will fellow Russia star Anna Vyakhireva, as the Rostov-Don player has also been taking a break from handball since the Olympics.

“We had a very good rest there. The Maldives is the place where we could stay away from handball, as we rarely went online. Thanks god, no one recognised us there, and this is actually a place where you don’t interact much with other tourists,” she said.

While Vyakhireva was not planning to resume her career this season, good friend Dmitrieva is already back on court, as she had agreed with CSKA in advance that her pause would last only until December.

“I think I have recharged my batteries, and even when I feel some tiredness now, it is a pleasant one,” the centre back said.

Now, she is focusing on reaching the goals with her club.

“Last year, we won the Russian league and reached the DELO EHF FINAL4 and now we want to do the same,” she said, and added: “In the Champions League we are actually eager to do better than last season when we finished fourth.”