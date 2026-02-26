Draw decides thrilling EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 groups

The 11 men’s and 13 women’s teams found out which opponents they are going to face at the Jarun Sports and Recreation Centre in Zagreb, between 9 and 12 July.

The event promises to bring plenty of action in both competitions, as it serves as a qualification tournament for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.

Women's EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

The 13 women's participants were divided into three groups for the preliminary round, with group A consisting of five nations. The nine-best ranked teams will grab their tickets for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.

Group A: France, Ukraine, Czechia, Serbia, Cyprus

Group B: Portugal, Sweden, Türkiye, Switzerland

Group C: Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Italy

France reached the final at the previous edition in 2024, but were defeated by Hungary and had to settle for the silver medal. They will start their search for another podium in group A, alongside Ukraine, Czechia, Serbia and Cyprus.

Portugal, Sweden, Türkiye and Switzerland make up for an exciting group B, as Sweden aim for another successful tournament after clinching bronze in 2024.

Last but not least, reigning champions Hungary top group C, where they will face Poland, Slovakia and Italy in the preliminary round.

Men's EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

The draw divided the 11 men's teams in two preliminary round groups — six nations in group A and five in group B. The eight best-ranked countries will secure their qualification for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.



Poland, Ukraine and Türkiye shared the same group at the previous edition, and once again they start the tournament in group A, alongside Switzerland, Cyprus and Latvia. Poland face the pressure of returning to the competition as title defenders, with the other five teams also shooting for glory.

Group B consists of Sweden, who took silver in 2024, and Norway, who finished just outside the podium back then, in fourth. The group line-up is completed by Czechia, Netherlands and Serbia.

Excellence in beach handball

The draw ceremony on Thursday also celebrated the beach handball MVPs of the previous season, as the German goalkeeper Oliver Middell and Spanish player Asun Batista were presented with their EHF Excellence Awards 2025 trophies. The two won their awards after showing outstanding performances at the ebt Finals 2025 and the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025.

Asun Batista joined the ceremony in Vienna to receive her award and took part in the draw for the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026.