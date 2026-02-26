Honouring excellence in beach handball

Honouring excellence in beach handball

26 February 2026, 13:30

Beach handball took centre stage on Thursday in Vienna — amidst the YAC17 EHF EURO 2026 and the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 draws, two greats of the sport were honoured for their performances in the previous season: Oliver Middell and Asun Batista.

Back in December 2025, German goalkeeper Oliver Middell and Spanish player Asun Batista were announced as winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2025, in recognition of their exceptional results in beach handball competitions.

Oliver Middell enjoyed a fantastic season, helping Germany clinch their debut EHF Beach Handball EURO title in 2025 with a series of spectacular saves — for which he was named the men’s best goalkeeper at the competition. He received the same individual distinction at the ebt Finals 2025, when he took fourth place with 12 Monkeys Köln BHC.

"More than I could ever have imagined"

Unfortunately, Middell could not attend the ceremony in Vienna, but instead sent a heartwarming message to all beach handball fans: “It’s a great honour for me to receive such an incredible award. It’s more than I could ever have imagined and it really means a lot to me, so I am very grateful for that."

The talented goalkeeper also made sure to highlight the importance of his teams — both the German national one and the 12 Monkeys Köln BHC — thanking them for making this award possible. "Thank you all very much and I hope to see you soon on the beach!” concluded Oliver Middell.

5Q3A9251

"Beach handball makes me feel free"

For Asun Batista, it is the second time she has received the prestigious EHF Excellence Award, following her nomination at the inaugural edition in 2023. Last season was a truly unforgettable one for the Spanish player, who finally made her dream come true and won EHF Beach Handball EURO gold with Spain.

Asun Batista joined the ceremony in Vienna to take her award and talked about what this trophy means to her. “This is something really special for me. Above all, beach handball is not about one player, so this award belongs to all my teammates, to all my coaches and all the people who believed in me until today.”

Her love and passion for beach handball knows no boundaries, as she previously stated that beach handball "sets her free." For years, Batista has been flying high — both literally, due to her career as a cabin crew member, and metaphorically, as she's already used to performing at the top level in the sport.

5Q3A9156

“For me, it’s difficult to separate who I am when I’m playing," admits Batista, who restated how much the sport means for her: "Beach handball makes me feel free and I can feel every emotion when I am on the court. It’s my passion and I’m so happy. It’s my passion, I cannot do it in any other way.”

Earlier in the day, the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 draw had taken place, and the well-established Spanish player shared a piece of advice with the young talents of the sport.

The most important thing for the rising stars? “First of all, to enjoy, because playing this kind of competition is incredible, so I think they need to enjoy, to be brave, to not be afraid to show themselves on the court and also trust in their teammates, coaches, and give everything on the court. The result will come, but I think they need to enjoy," highlights the beach handball MVP.

TUR25 Germany Vs. Italy (Quarter Final) C4 8963 JC
20230403 Humans Of BH Asun Batista Main
Photos © Xavi Vegas

Women 4 25
