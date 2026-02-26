Back in December 2025, German goalkeeper Oliver Middell and Spanish player Asun Batista were announced as winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2025, in recognition of their exceptional results in beach handball competitions.

Oliver Middell enjoyed a fantastic season, helping Germany clinch their debut EHF Beach Handball EURO title in 2025 with a series of spectacular saves — for which he was named the men’s best goalkeeper at the competition. He received the same individual distinction at the ebt Finals 2025, when he took fourth place with 12 Monkeys Köln BHC.

"More than I could ever have imagined"

Unfortunately, Middell could not attend the ceremony in Vienna, but instead sent a heartwarming message to all beach handball fans: “It’s a great honour for me to receive such an incredible award. It’s more than I could ever have imagined and it really means a lot to me, so I am very grateful for that."

The talented goalkeeper also made sure to highlight the importance of his teams — both the German national one and the 12 Monkeys Köln BHC — thanking them for making this award possible. "Thank you all very much and I hope to see you soon on the beach!” concluded Oliver Middell.