“For me, it’s difficult to separate who I am when I’m playing," admits Batista, who restated how much the sport means for her: "Beach handball makes me feel free and I can feel every emotion when I am on the court. It’s my passion and I’m so happy. It’s my passion, I cannot do it in any other way.”
Earlier in the day, the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 draw had taken place, and the well-established Spanish player shared a piece of advice with the young talents of the sport.
The most important thing for the rising stars? “First of all, to enjoy, because playing this kind of competition is incredible, so I think they need to enjoy, to be brave, to not be afraid to show themselves on the court and also trust in their teammates, coaches, and give everything on the court. The result will come, but I think they need to enjoy," highlights the beach handball MVP.